Baby Yoda — aka, Grogu — had everyone aww-ing when they saw him in the first season of The Mandalorian slurping on soup in a mug. Now, in season two, there's another adorable foodie moment that involves vibrant blue treats. Luckily for you, you don't have to travel to "a galaxy far, far away" for Baby Yoda's blue macarons, either. Thanks to The Disney Food Blog, you'll know how to make Baby Yoda's blue macarons in no time.

The bright blue macarons are inspired by the moment in the show when the Nevarro student shared his treats with Baby Yoda. These French-style almond macarons would make a super cute gift for your Mandalorian-loving bestie. You can actually purchase these blue macarons from Williams Sonoma, but if you'd like to try your hand at making them yourself, The Disney Food Blog released Baby Yoda's blue macaron recipe that you can prepare right at home.

As any macaron lover knows, there are two parts: the macaron and the filling. Start off making your macarons with ingredients you probably already have at home, including confectioners’ sugar, salt, egg whites, and granulated sugar. You'll also need some almond flour, clear vanilla, and blue food gel dye to give it that gorgeous color.

Disney

Whisk together three egg whites until they're foamy, and then add in 3/4 cup granulated sugar. Once some stiff peaks materialize, add in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and food coloring. You'll need around two to three drops to get that bright blue color. As soon as the color is to your liking, you can add in the dry ingredients — one cup of almond flour and confectioners’ sugar.

Pipe your final product into one-inch circles on parchment paper, and let it dry. It'll take about 40 minutes, which is the perfect time to catch up on some Mandalorian episodes. Then, put them in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes at 300 degrees, and set them aside to cool as you start to work on your filling.

You'll need 1/2 cup unsalted butter, three tablespoons heavy cream, and 2/3 cup raspberry jam for the filling, plus 1 and 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, 1/2 teaspoon clear vanilla, and a drop of the same blue food gel dye that was used for the macaron. Mix together everything, except the jam, and put it into a piping bag. Then add some of the blue buttercream to one of your blue macaron shells, top off with some raspberry jam in the middle, and seal it off with a second macaron shell. There you have it, your very own Baby Yoda's blue macarons.

While you're already in the kitchen, consider making your very own Disney copycat blue milk like the one sold at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. That way, you have some blue milk to go with your blue cookies. You could even set out some blue macarons on a Baby Yoda plate for your roomies to enjoy and a way to tell them yoda best ($30, Kohl's).