If you’re head’s been spinning recently, you’re not losing your mind. Virgo season is in full swing, so the need to think critically and be productive is at an all-time high. While Virgo energy tends to get a bad rap for its need for perfection, this season is the perfect time to refocus and get organized before summer ends. The upcoming new moon in Virgo will only increase that energy, which will be amazing for crossing important tasks off of your to-do list. Since Virgo can be a *little* judgmental, though, it’ll be important to handle yourself with care and not place an incredible amount of pressure on yourself to make no mistakes. The spiritual meaning of the August 2022 new moon in Virgo is all about prioritizing efficiency, while also giving yourself the space to be curious and ask questions.

Taking place in a mutable earth sign, this lunation is initiating new beginnings revolving around being of service to oneself and to others to the forefront, before Mercury stations retrograde on Sept. 9. Since Mercury is the ruler of Virgo, emphasis around details and effective communication will be emphasized, prompting each sign to not only aim to be get stuff done, but complete tasks in a logical, methodical manner. Since the new moon in Virgo will be squaring Mars in Gemini, the multiplicity of details is bound to be overwhelming, especially since Gemini is a mutable air sign also ruled by Mercury. With the planet of communication heavily impacting this new moon, your thoughts, opinions, and ideas will demand to be shared, but could potentially clash with the desire to center work and productivity. You’ll be called to act, but you may be pulled in a few different directions, making it hard to complete every task you start.

Darwin Fan/Moment/Getty Images

When Is The August 2022 New Moon In Virgo?

On Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:17 a.m. ET, the sun and moon will conjoin at 4 degrees of Virgo, launching new beginnings in every zodiac sign’s birth chart revolving around being productive and of service. On this day, you’ll be called to not only improve the topics of the house this lunation takes place in, but you’ll also be prompted to show up and help people in need. Virgo is a sign that’s constantly looking to improve things and make them better. Though this energy can be incredibly beneficial, it can also sometimes do more harm than good. Sometimes imperfection doesn’t need to be addressed; flaws can actually improve a situation, so it’ll be important not to concern yourself with defects that ultimately don’t matter. Virgo energy constantly looks for ways to be productive, no matter how small the task may be, so choose your duties wisely. Not everything will require your detailed eye, and sometimes hyper-focusing on imperfections can cause discomfort and unnecessary stress.

Since the new moon in Virgo will be squared by Mars, the planet of action and assertion, you’ll be called to spring into action, specifically in a way that prioritizes curiosity, communication, and the ability to focus on more than one thing at a time. This energy is bound to add an additional layer of details and information, potentially causing you to feel a bit mentally overwhelmed. The good thing is, with all of the Mercurial energy present, your communication skills will be at an all-time high, and multitasking is bound to be effortless. The lighthearted and playful energy of Gemini is certain to soften the dry, methodical energy of Virgo, which will allow you to think outside the box a bit more than usual. You’ll be filled to the brim with new ideas and perspectives, making this the perfect time to initiate things that allow you to prioritize anything that gets your wheels turning.

With a stacked to-do list, remember to be kind to yourself. Your self-worth isn’t determined by your ability to take on as many responsibilities as possible.