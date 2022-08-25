Efficiency will be your middle name.
On Aug. 27, the sun and moon will conjoin in Virgo. Squaring Mars in Gemini, this new moon will bring so much new info to the forefront, prompting every zodiac sign to find efficient ways to organize.
Here’s what each sign can expect during the August 2022 new moon in Virgo:
You’ll feel a surge in mental energy during the new moon in Virgo on Aug. 27, allowing you to get organized when it comes to your habits. Just be sure to pace yourself, because the multiplicity of all the details may be somewhat overwhelming.