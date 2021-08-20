This Year’s Blue Moon Could Be Extra Emotional For Some Zodiac Signs

Something pretty unusual is happening this Leo season: There will be not one, but *two* full moons in Aquarius. While it may seem like ages ago, there was a full moon in Aquarius on July 23, which highlighted your unique self-expression and authenticity. On Aug. 22, there will be yet another full moon in the same sign, making it an astrological or seasonal blue moon. Two full moons taking place in the same sign back to back is rare, so there’s got to be more here that’s demanding your attention, which is why the emotional meaning of the August 2021 full moon is so important.

Though the blue moon in Aquarius doesn’t mean the moon will have a blue hue, it does mean that an extraordinary event is taking place. In this case, it’s the fact that your Aquarius-ruled house is getting lit up like a Christmas tree. Not only is this full moon a rare case in the cosmos, but the emotional meaning of the August 2021 full moon is doubling down on your unique opinions and ideas, and asking that you find some way to share them with the collective.

Aquarius is the only fixed air sign of the zodiac, meaning that this sign is all about promoting authenticity in a way that’s consistent and stable. While fixed signs have a tendency to be a bit stubborn, the full moon on Aug. 22 (aka Sturgeon Moon) is asking that you not only voice your thoughts, but you release the ones that are outdated. As the sun completes its route through the sign of its domicile (Leo), acknowledgment is something that has probably been at the top of your list for the last month, and the Aquarius full moon is posing an important question: What do you want to be acknowledged for?

One of the biggest things that Leo and Aquarius have in common is their desire to be acknowledged. As a sun-ruled sign, Leo wants to be acknowledged for the warm, radiant energy that it provides, and its ability to lead the way with confidence and authority. As a Saturn-ruled sign, Aquarius is far more concerned with breaking out of any confined boxes or outdated methods so that the collective can benefit. The sign of Aquarius is about collective growth, whereas the sign of Leo is all about self-growth.

This full moon will prompt you to take a close look at what you want to break out of, whether it be a relationship, a job, or any sort of emotional obstacles. On or around Aug. 22, something will be revealed to you within the Aquarius-ruled house of your birth chart. It may come with its own level of hardships, since the traditional ruler of Aquarius, Saturn, is currently retrograde and also resides there. You may have to come to terms with something difficult, and you may not be able to handle it in the most conventional way. Full moons tend to reveal something that you’ve been missing, and these topics were likely highlighted back in July. Now is the time to face them head on, and as Leo season closes out, you can rely on the confidence you connected with during this time.