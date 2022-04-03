There’s a reason Aries is such a motivating and inspiring zodiac sign. After all, this is the first sign in the zodiac calendar, meaning that it carries the freshness and the newness of going after something for the first time. And as the sun moves through this cardinal fire sign, it will continue to blow on the the embers of your heart until it bursts into a full-blown flame. However, your April 4, 2022 weekly horoscope shows that sometimes, that fire can leave you feeling burned if you don’t keep your ego in check.

When the sun is in Aries, it inspires you to prove your greatness and establish yourself as number one. It makes you want to *win*. However, on April 4, Mars — Aries’ planetary ruler — will run into the inhibiting territory of Saturn, forming a conjunction at 22 degrees Aquarius. This could test your patience and your will to keep going. It could even bring up roadblocks, conflicts, and frustrations that set you back on your path to success. However, just things feel challenging right now doesn’t mean they will forever, and if these challenges make you feel like giving up, remember that nothing worth achieving is ever going to be easy. And the level of difficulty only makes it that much sweeter when you finally *do* succeed.

If you’re already over your weekly horoscope, don’t worry. It gets *so* much better. After all, on April 5, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will enter Pisces. This mutable water sign brings Venus to life, awakening the full extent its potential. While Venus is moving through Pisces, it’s in the exalted position to bring you an endless source of pleasure, beauty, and affection. Swim through this magical lagoon and feel free to linger there, because it feels so lovely that you might never want to leave.

Another planetary shift takes place on April 10, when Mercury — planet of communication — enters pragmatic and and sensual Taurus. This will bring patience to your thought process, encouraging you to take your time and fully immerse yourself in the present moment. However, as Mercury embraces the last few degrees of its transit through Aries, it will form a square with dark and devious Pluto, which could take your mind to some strange places. Be aware of what you say and how you say it, because your words can insult just as easily as they can inspire.

Here’s what each zodiac sign can make the best of what this week has to offer:

Darren Dao / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Aries

You may experience some pushback in a team effort this week. Coming together and embracing harmony with others isn’t always easy as it sounds, especially if there’s hidden tensions inhibiting closeness. However, now’s not the time to worry about what other people think of you, but about what *you* think about you. Embrace your authentic self, even that means admitting you’re not perfect. Self-acceptance is so much more powerful than having an overinflated sense of ego.

Taurus

You may feel like you’re not receiving the recognition you feel you deserve this week. Even though you’ve been working hard, the lack of validation in your efforts may be holding you back. Instead of waiting for someone else to notice your value, take charge and pay attention to *yourself*. And while you’re at it, set aside time to nurture yourself and spend time with yourself. After all, you’re your own best friend and the person who understands your needs most of all..

Gemini

This week, your relationships may feel somewhat constricting, especially if you’re not seeing eye-to-eye. Your perspective may be failing to take something into consideration, so make sure that you take a step back and consider the big picture. You’re feeling more passionate about your hopes and dreams than ever, but first, you need to start believing that anything is possible. Don’t raise your guard so high that you all the opportunities and synchronicities lining up for you.

Cancer

This week, you may find yourself running in circles and repeating old patterns, especially in your relationships and in your finances. Don’t set aside your boundaries just when things start to feel comfortable, because boundaries are there to protect you when you’re not paying attention. Even if you have every reason to trust, it’s always wise to have a backup plan. At the end of the day, the only person you need in order to become successful is yourself. Believe in that self-sufficiency.

Yusuke Nishizawa/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Leo

There may be strain on your relationships this week, as though certain issues you’ve been trying to avoid can no longer be denied. It’s time to discuss the elephant in the room and acknowledge what needs work. With patience, love, and effort, all wounds are capable of healing. Try to see things from a new angle, especially if you’ve been stubborn in your mindset. Have faith in the future, even when you’re afraid of disappointment, because things are about to change for the better.

Virgo

You may feel disconnected from your typical routine this week, as though the activities and rituals you normally rely on are no longer cutting it for you. Don’t expect an influx of productivity, especially if you’re bored of the process. Try something differently and remember — habits take a while to form. You’re on the verge of letting something go in exchange for something new. Embrace the fact that nothing remains the same for long when you’re growing.

Libra

This week, you may feel like the magic has been dwindling. What used to bring you joy may no longer give you that “spark”, prompting you to search for another way to express yourself. However, if you’re placing too many restrictions on yourself, there’s little room to experiment with something new. Have an open mind, especially when it comes to your relationships. You’re turning over a new leaf and embracing a new understand of how to love and be loved in return.

Scorpio

You may feel like something is blocking you from surrendering to love and comfort this week. Tension may arise in your home life, forcing you to tackle the emotional conflicts that have been weighing on your personal life. Treat yourself with compassion and sensitivity, because a feeling of warmth and belonging begins with self-care. Take things one step at a time, because even the biggest tasks can be broken down into bite-sized parts.

Fabio Formaggio / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Sagittarius

This week, you may feel like something is blocking you from communicating directly and compassionately. Harsh words could be exchanged and the silence that follows could feel deafening. Take conversations with a grain of salt, because the intention behind your statements make all the difference. You’re learning how to show someone your heart without worrying about being judged. After all, being yourself inspires others to be themselves too.

Capricorn

This week, you may feel the weight of financial stress. Whether you’re worried about not having enough money or you’re gripping your purse more tightly than usual, remember that money is not finite, but always available in different forms. Open your mind to a new understand of attracting abundance into your life, because there’s enough for everyone. Make yourself feel more at home and give yourself what you need rather than continue to deprive yourself.

Aquarius

You may feel the weight of the world on your shoulders this week and the pressure to be perfect may feel crushing. However, no one is scrutinizing you as closely as you might think, and if you find yourself trapped in a spiral of negative self-talk, ask yourself if you would ever say such things about someone you care about. Rearrange your perspective and communicate to yourself with the compassion you deserve. Speak to yourself just as you would speak to someone you love.

Pisces

This week, you may feel afraid to embrace solitude. While you have every reason to fear of being alone, you’re forgetting to consider how beautiful it can be to spend time with yourself and explore your own psyche. You might be surprised by what you find once you surrender to the experience of introspection. Let go of the confusion and the inner-conflict, because the more you set yourself free, the more you can walk the earth without fear of tripping over your steps.