Go for your goals. Compete your hardest. Believe in your damn self. I mean, it’s Aries season after all. You know what you desire, so what’re you waiting for? This cardinal fire sign wants you to ignore the white noise and do whatever it is that you *really* want to do. If something doesn’t excite your heart and fill your soul with passion, it’s a waste of time (especially when the sun is in Aries). And if you happen to be one of these lucky zodiac signs who will have the best week of April 4, 2022 — Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces — then you’ve got the power of the planets on your side.

However, just because Aries season wants you to push forward doesn’t mean there won’t be obstacles standing in your way. After all, on April 4, Mars — Aries’ planetary ruler — will form a conjunction with slow and restrictive Saturn. This could leave you feeling stuck where you stand, as though nothing is moving at the speed that it should. And as you struggle to fight against what’s holding you back, you might grow even more frustrated.

Give yourself patience and embrace the fact that great things take time. Even though this week may be more challenging than others, there’s still plenty of good juju to go around. On April 5, Venus — planet of love and beauty — will enter dreamy, empathetic, and romantic Pisces. In this mutable water sign, Venus is exalted, which will heighten the level of glamour and satisfaction in your life. It will also bring you closer to the people you care about and open your heart to the lovers and friends you have not yet met.

Here’s why these zodiac signs have so much to look forward to, despite the hurdles that land in your path along the way:

Aries: You’re Learning How To Live Life Without Anyone’s Approval

Aries season is here and you’re leading the charge, which is exactly how you prefer it. And although you may feel sensitive about how you’re perceived this days, it’s inspired you to cultivate a form of self-love that transcends anyone else’s opinion. A new moon in Aries will replenish the sky this week, catapulting you toward your desires and inspiring you to take action in a way that reflects how much you’ve grown. Give yourself permission to take up space, because hiding who you are is antithetical to *who* you are.

Sagittarius: You’re Reconnecting With Your Creative And Artistic Agency

You’re tapping into your artistic instincts this week and it’s putting you in the mood to participate in the hobbies that have always brought you joy. In fact, you may even be embracing new ways to have fun, because the world is one big playground and there’s no way you’ve explored all of it yet. However, you may find it hard to lean into your passions and to let go of the fears that are holding you back from expressing yourself. Trust the universe, because you’re *this* close to unleashing something incredible.

Pisces: You’re Embracing So Much Love, Romance, And Friendship

This week, you’re taking risks and welcoming a more expansive and all-encompassing perspective of the world. However, as you embrace an open mind, you may struggle to see the difference between a mere coincidence or something far deeper. Having faith in something larger than yourself is not easy, especially when you’ve experienced letdowns and disappointments. But this week, you’re learning that faith is about believing in beauty in a world that can oftentimes be ugly, because your belief is what makes it beautiful in the first place.