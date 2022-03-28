The Aries New Moon Will Be A Breeze For These 4 Zodiac Signs

The moon is always guiding you toward something incredible. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, shining a light on the thoughts and feeling that you hold close to your heart. As the moon moves through its enduring 28-day cycle, it paves the way for new opportunities for growth and enlightenment. However, it all begins with the new moon, when la luna retreats behind the shadow of night and gives you a chance to reflect on what you’d like to accomplish next. Even though the April 2022 new moon in Aries will affect these zodiac signs the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — they can’t escape the motivating vibrations of this lunation.

Aries is famous for its passion, courage, and impulsiveness. This cardinal fire sign grabs the bull by the horns and doesn’t think twice before doing it. Even though their intensity can get them into trouble, an Aries believes the chaos is *always* worth it. When you’re sitting on the sidelines and overthinking every little movement, it has a tendency to talk you out of greatness. That’s why Aries always believes in following your instinct, because more often than not, it’s right on target. During this new moon — which takes place on April 1 at 2:24 a.m. ET — embrace the excitement that’s encouraging you to take charge of your future.

However, this new moon could bring up some heavy emotions as it joins forces with sensitive Chiron. There may be a lot of healing involved with this new chapter you’re about to begin, to extend compassion toward yourself and others every step of the way. The healing process is always beautiful, but it’s rarely ever easy, so treat it with the patience and respect it deserves.

Here’s how fixed signs are embracing this new moon in Aries:

Darwin Fan/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Diving Deep Into Your Psyche And Indulging In Solitude

This new moon could leave you feeling emotional and sensitive to unseen energy. After all, this new moon takes place in your spiritual 12th house, opening you up to vibrations from all sorts of directions. Embrace protection and give yourself the time and space to process all the feelings you’ve been carrying. It’s time to explore your repressed emotions, because it could hold the key to your highest healing.

Leo: You’re Spreading Your Wings And Reaching For The Stars

You’re seeing reality in a totally new way. After all, this new moon is activating your ninth house of wisdom and expansion, prompting you to listen to other people’s stories and gain insight from your experiences. This new moon is encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and take an adventure away from everything you thought you know. The more you learn, the more questions you’ll have, but that’s part of the fun.

Scorpio: You’re Cultivating A Routine That Works For You

At the end of the day, even the most insurmountable tasks can be broken down into smaller parts. If you can break down your routine piece by piece, you can rebuild it into something that uses your time more efficiently without costing you too much of your energy. This new moon will pour energy into your sixth house of wellness, inspiring you to take measures that leave you feeling like your best self.

Aquarius: You’re Engaging In Stimulating Discourse And Going Viral

You’re learning so much on this new moon. After all, it’s sending electricity to your third house of communication, encouraging you to speak your mind and to follow your intellectual curiosity when it is piqued. Your mind is surging with energy and you have the power to solve problems, delineate answers, and analyze for important details. The more you exercise your brain, the stronger your ideas will become.