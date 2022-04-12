The full moon is the brightest moment of the lunar cycle, shining its celestial light on your deepest and darkest secrets. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your inner world, lingering over the parts of you that you only comfortable exploring at night, when no one else is watching. And when the moon is at its ripest and roundest state, it gets louder and feistier, activating your desire to shout the truth from the roof tops. However, not every full moon is bound to rock your world. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 full Pink Moon the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it may not feel like the wild and chaotic experience it’s so famed for being.

Every full moon radiates its own brand of energy; it’s own “je nais se quois”, so to speak. And on April 16 at 2:55 p.m. ET, the full Pink Moon — which won’t really be pink — will rise in Libra, the zodiac sign of balancing the scales (especially in your relationships). This cardinal air sign is all about overcoming conflict with cooperation and openness, because Libra just wants to level things out. That’s why this full moon is a beautiful time to navigate misunderstandings with others. It will also help you understand what went wrong and acquire the justice you seek.

If you’re a fixed sign, this full moon may not bring lead to any major life changes. However, eclipse season is just around the corner, and let’s not forget that the solar eclipse on April 30 will take place in Taurus, which has *major* ramifications for fixed signs. For now, this full moon will merely prepare them for a journey that’s fast approaching. Here’s how:

Taurus: You’re Breaking Everything Down Into Smaller Parts

This full moon is encouraging you to make smarter, healthier, and more practical decisions. After all, this full moon is taking place in your sixth house of routine and wellness, shining a light on your day-to-day activities. Check in with yourself and discover what habits and regimens are no longer serving you. It’s time to improve your self-care game, because you’re worth it.

Leo: You’re Considering The Finer Print And Analyzing The Details

This full moon is tapping into the power of your voice and urging you to talk about what matters to you. As it rises in your third house of communication, you may feel compelled to share your brightest ideas and your edgiest theories with the world. Let this full moon is reminding you how powerful the human mind truly is, because your brain a muscle that needs exercising.

Scorpio: You’re Tapping Into Your Dreamworld And Healing Your Heart

You may feel somewhat introverted and withdrawn during this full moon. After all, it’s taking place in your 12th house of spirituality, highlighting the part of you that is neither seen nor understood by others. You have your secrets, and on this full moon, you may feel ready to finally come clean. Let go of any guilt and resentment you’ve been holding onto, because you deserve to be free.

Aquarius: You’re Learning When To Embrace “Big Picture” Thinking

You may not know where you’re going, but you don’t care as long as you’ve got a window seat. As this full moon rises in your ninth house of adventure and wisdom, it’s encouraging you to take a step out of your usual norm and embrace something totally difference. Revel in the spice of life, because as you discover the world, you’re also discovering yourself.