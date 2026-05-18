After nearly three years, Harry Styles is finally back on stage with the Together, Together Tour. On May 16, the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally singer kicked off his new era in Amsterdam, and he’ll be spreading the love through the end of the year with stops in London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne, and Sydney.

For the first shows, Harries came ready to play, arriving in concert ‘fits complete with ties and mirror ball sparkles. Some super dedicated fans even queued up early to purchase merch at the Together, Together pop-up store in Amsterdam, which began on May 14. If you’ve got tickets to Styles’ tour this year, you’ll want to be ready for all the fun. Harry says DJs don’t dance no more, but you definitely can, thanks to this helpful Together, Together Tour guide.

All Fans Can Pop Into A Merch Shop

You don’t need a ticket to the show to get a hoodie or tour tee. Along with the pop-up shop happening at Looiersgracht 60 in Amsterdam, there are merch booths outside the venue for fans to shop before the show with exclusive items.

There are also perks for American Express cardholders, including exclusive merch, one-hour early entry (for you and a friend!), a dedicated checkout line, *and* a complimentary gift with purchase, while supplies last.

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Since the store is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day, that means the early access window starts at 11 a.m. That’s plenty of time to go shopping, get merch to wear to the show, and arrive at the concert before Styles takes the stage. Just come prepared for any lines with a charger to keep your phone battery going, and water to stay hydrated.

Harry’s Merch Is $$$

Start saving now for Together, Together Tour merch. Even though a few items are cheaper than BTS’ ARIRANG tour, it’s still a little pricey with tees around $52, hoodies at $105, and $23 for socks. In addition to items inspired by the album, there are also “marathon Harry” pieces like a “Run For Fun” tee that fans are loving.

To plan how much you’ll need to budget, here are the prices of Styles’ merch at both the booths and pop-up shop:

Keychains ($17-$23)

Socks ($23)

Poster ($23-$41)

CD ($23-$41)

Utility bag ($29)

Tape ($29)

Scarf ($35)

Trucker hat ($41)

Tote ($41-$47)

Hat ($47)

Vinyl ($47)

Tee ($52)

Crop tee ($52)

Long sleeve tee ($64)

Jersey ($93)

Crewneck sweater ($99)

Hoodie ($105)

Pleasing Also Has A Limited Time Store

For fans of Styles’ Pleasing brand, there’s an additional experience for you. Amsterdam has a PleasingLand pop-up shop happening now through June 7 at Kalverstraat 166 with interactive experiences as well as exclusive merch. You can even snag the limited-edition Loop x Pleasing earplugs to bring with you to the concert, which are available online starting May 20.

Browse Harry’s Merch Before The Tour

If waiting in lines is not your thing, you could always snag what’s available online. Even though there are exclusive items at the merch booths and pop-up shops, Styles’ website has tons of KISSCO items that can be delivered to your door.