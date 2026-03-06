A new Harry Styles era is upon us, as he just dropped his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally. To celebrate, the Grammy winner is hosting more than a dozen pop-up shops around the world in partnership with American Express.

At these KATTDO shops, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the new album while browsing exclusive merch. Many of the photo ops in the space are inspired by the Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally album art, and are very much giving tomato girl summer. Of course, there’s also a chance to dance beneath a disco ball while listening to new tracks.

Elite Daily was lucky enough to check out the Los Angeles and New York City pop-ups before they officially opened to the Harries. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know before visiting a KATTDO pop-up in your city.

Where Is Harry Styles’ Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally Pop-Up Located?

Limited-time shops will be located in 16 cities across the globe at the following locations:

Amsterdam (Looiersgracht 60, 1016 VT Amsterdam)

Arizona (7116 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ)

Atlanta (112 Krog St NE D125, Atlanta, GA)

Berlin (Kurfürstendamm 69, 10707 Berlin)

Chicago (1731 North Damen Ave, Chicago, IL)

Houston (2415 Taft Street, Houston, TX)

London (133-135 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 7DG)

Los Angeles (8483 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA)

Miami (2300 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL)

New York (106 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY)

Paris (15 Rue du Louvre, 75001 Paris, France)

Rome (Via Vespasiano, 48, 00192 Roma RM, Italy)

Seattle (501 E Pine Street, Seattle, WA)

Sydney (17 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia)

Tokyo (4-24-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo)

Toronto (938 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M6J 1G8)

Each pop-up will feature unique merch with language-specific crewnecks that say “kiss” on the front and “disco” on the back, depending on which city you visit.

When Does Harry’s KATTDO Pop-Up Shop Open?

Rachel Chapman

Styles and American Express’ pop-up will be open for fans March 6 through March 12, with dates and times varying from city to city. There are also exclusive Amex Card Member Early Access hours, where cardholders can get into the experience ahead of the public and avoid waiting in long lines.

The NYC, LA, and London shops will be open:

March 6: 12 a.m.-2 a.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

12 a.m.-2 a.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. March 7: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. March 8: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. March 9: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

4 p.m.-8 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. March 10: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

4 p.m.-8 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. March 11: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

4 p.m.-8 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. March 12: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

The Berlin pop-up will be open:

March 6: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

4 p.m.-9 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. March 7: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. March 9: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

All other locations will be open:

March 6: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

4 p.m.-9 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. March 7: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. March 8: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

What Can You Expect At Harry’s Pop-Up Shop?

While there is a disco with funhouse mirrors for guests to dance and enjoy the new album, the pop-up mostly has merch to browse and photo ops throughout. When you walk in, right away, you’ll see a large photo of Styles on the wall that you can snap a pic with. As you get further in, there are spaces inspired by the album art, like a greenhouse with real tomatoes and a kitchen set.

There’s also tomato wallpaper throughout and a photo booth covered in the same design. The whole aesthetic is giving tomato girl and European summers. After dancing in the disco, there is more merch for you to browse on the wall, as well as a photo moment with a paper doll outfit that you can sport to look like Styles.

All the merch is very minimalistic, with references to the album’s name and certain tracks. One of the more popular items will definitely be the “Kiss” and “Disco” crewneck ($90) that is exclusive to each city, but there’s also limited-edition photos ($15), shorts ($80), shirts ($45-$125), hoodies ($95), towels ($40-$80), baseball caps ($45), vinyl slipmats ($25), a grocery list ($15), socks ($15), mugs ($25), a net bag with a keychain (30), and totes ($7-$45). You may also find a blue baby tee ($45) that looks like a knitted top Styles wears in the album art, and a long sleeve “Respect Your Mother” shirt ($60) for the track “Dance No More.” You could even pick up a smaller version of the “kiss” and “disco” clock ($50) that appears on the wall of the pop-up for some Styles-inspired home decor.

If you’re an American Express Card Member, you have access to two exclusive merch items: a simple black “kiss” and “disco” tee ($50), as well as a pair of pink socks ($15). You’ll also have a shorter checkout line just for cardholders, and receive a gift with purchase. My friend got exclusive Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally stickers.

These limited-edition items are only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to head to the pop-up ASAP to snag what’s catching your eye. There will be a line, though. As I was heading to the media hour before the experience officially opened at midnight, there was already a line around the corner and fans still had hours to wait.

Tips For Visiting Harry’s Pop-Up

To make your wait time less, I suggest going for the Amex hour if you’re a cardholder or bringing a friend who has one. The early access is for a member plus one guest. You could also get to the pop-up on the earlier side before the lines get too long, or if you’re just going for the vibes and photos, times might be better later in the week. Some items may just be sold out by then.

Either way, the Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally pop-up is a must for Harries who want to celebrate an all-new Styles album with other fans. After all, Styles sings on “Aperture” that “we belong together.”