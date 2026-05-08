Harry Styles really brought the disco out for “Dance No More.” The music video for the third single from the Grammy winner’s album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally dropped on May 7, and features Styles and a group of dancers doing choreo in a large gymnasium.

As Styles moves around the room and sings, “‘DJs don't dance no more,’ they said,” he influences everyone else to get up out of their seats and groove. It’s a fairly simple concept that fits the synth-pop track so well, and only takes place in one location.

In January, Styles released the music video for his first single from KATTDO, “Aperture,” which was filmed at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. This time around, any Harries hoping to visit the new filming location will need to grab their passports, because it looks like the so-called gym used in “Dance No More” was located at the Pavillon Baltard — in Nogent-sur-Marne, France.

Harry Filmed “Dance No More” Near A Popular Location

The large space — which is actually a concert hall and not a gym — is about a 20-minute drive from Paris, and was built in the 1850s. It features arched windows all around, which you can see in the video as it goes from day to night.

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This isn’t the first time that Styles has filmed something in France for Kiss All The Time. In February, he recorded a live performance of “Carla’s Song” at the Bourdelle Museum in Paris.

The New Hot Spot

It seems France is the It place to shoot a music video in 2026, because Olivia Rodrigo just filmed “Drop Dead” from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love at the Palace of Versailles. If you’re a fangirl planning a trip overseas, you might want to visit a few of these musical set-jet locations near the “City of Light.” After stopping into the Bourdelle Museum and Palace of Versailles — which was also used for the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty — just drive 20 minutes or take a 40-minute bus ride to Nogent-sur-Marne to see the Pavillon Baltard.

The venue is actually available to rent. So if you’re really feeling adventurous — and have the budget — you could always book the space for yourself and recreate Styles’ video. Just make sure to grab some red shorts, a white button down, and yellow tie so you have the look as well.