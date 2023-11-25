Travis Kelce is an all-around star. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end not only dominates on the field, with two Super Bowl wins under his belt, but he’s also crushing the relationship game, dating the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, and he’s got the style and swag to match.

Ever since Traylor first linked up in September — you know, when the “Karma” singer put the NFL athlete “on the map” — Swifties have been paying close attention to every move he makes, as well as all the moves he’s made in the past. From his now-viral college-day tweets, to all the fashion choices he’s made at various events through the years, not all were winners, but all were in good fun. Now, though, it feels like his most recent tastes will never go out of style. Guess you could say they’re... Taylor made?

Below, you’ll find Travis Kelce’s style evolution from 2012 to today. Looking back, it’s clear that the Ohio-born star always had confidence, giving cool-guy energy and ensembles that matched fads at the time he started his career. Now, though, he’s got his personal style down pat with a chill yet trendy vibe, setting him up to be a trendsetter versus follower.

December 2012: Travis Kelce’s Uncoifed Hair Streeter Lecka/Staff/Getty Images Similar to Kelce’s tweets from the late ‘00s and early ‘10s, his hair in 2012 had a childlike innocence. Unlike his more recent buzzed mane, the football player had longer locks that got easily smushed underneath his helmets when he played for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

December 2014: Travis Kelce’s All-American Attire Fernando Leon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of Travis Kelce’s earliest photo ops was at a holiday event with the Boys & Girls Club of Kansas City in 2014, a year after being drafted by the Chiefs. He wore a white v-neck tee, camo print jacket, and a USA flag-printed beanie, serving patriotic, all-American boy.

July 2016: Travis Kelce’s Very 2016 Vibes 2016 Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images During a 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when he was the star of Catching Kelce, Uncle Trav wore a ‘fit that really encapsulates how men’s fashion was that year. The football player styled a long white T-shirt, gray skinny jeans, a thin flannel, and white high-top sneakers that screamed, “Damn, Daniel!” The tousled hair was also very late ‘10s E!

February 2017: Travis Kelce’s Cool & Collected Style gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images While on a luxury shopping trip in 2017, the KC Chiefs star’s current cool and collected style was definitely starting to shine through. Kelce styled a taupe sweater, black moto jeans, dusty blue boots, and finished off the star-power look with a pair of mirrored shades.

July 2018: Travis Kelce’s Power Suit Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By 2018, Kelce seemed to really start coming into his own in terms of swag. This is displayed through his perfectly tailored navy patterned power suit featuring a black dress shirt and black boots to match. Also, shout-out to the fresh buzzcut and neatly trimmed facial hair.

June 2019: Travis Kelce’s Two-Toned Jacket Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a Paris fashion show in 2019, the football player brought his Kansas City Chiefs colors to his ‘fit with a red and black two-toned jacket and long white tee. He topped the look with a pair of white oval-shaped pair of sunglasses, black skinny jeans, and Dior high-topped sneakers.

July 2022: Travis Kelce’s Patterned Top Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a more unexpected (at the time) print for Kelce, he rocked a star-printed short-sleeve button-up with white skinny jeans and white sneakers. He added a pair of brown-framed glasses that add a Taylor Swift-like academia vibe to the ensemble.

February 2023: Travis Kelce’s Post-Flight Fashion Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Contributor/Getty Images Only Travis Kelce could look this killa after a plane ride, wearing a baggy sweater from Kid Super, a dark-brown wide-brimmed hat, and a coordinating pair of sneakers.

April 2023: Travis Kelce’s Denim-On-Denim Barry Brecheisen/Contributor/Getty Images A washed denim jacket with matching jeans *and* hat?? The Super Bowl champion stayed winning in a Canadian tuxedo at Kelce Jam music festival, months after the big game.

September 2023: Travis Kelce In All Black Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing a relaxed, very NYC-style ‘fit, Kelce was seen in the city wearing an all-black look apart from his kicks. He styled a black graphic tee, black striped pants, a baseball cap, with the only hint of color being his green sneakers.

October 2023: Travis Kelce’s Date Night Outfit MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images During a public outing with Swift, it seems as though Kelce caught on to her collegiate style, layering a pair of brown trousers with a white button-up, printed collared jacket, and white sneakers.

October 2023: Travis Kelce’s Matching Set Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images You can never go wrong with a coordinating top and bottom. The football player styled a textured cream matching set with a black graphic tee and his go-to white sneakers while out on yet another excursion with his main squeeze.