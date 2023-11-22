Travis Kelce Said He's Been "Tortured" By His Old Tweets Resurfacing

Travis Kelce used to be the ultimate tweeter, and everyone is just now finding that out. As the NFL star’s romance with Taylor Swift has been heating up, fans have stumbled on a treasure trove of old tweets. Normally, when you hear about someone’s old tweets resurfacing, it’s not a good sign — but most of Kelce’s enthusiastically wholesome thoughts from a decade ago are a pure joy. Still, Kelce admitted he does cringe a bit seeing all his posts from his early 20s come back to haunt him.

Kelce joked that he’s been “tortured” by his old tweets during the Nov. 22 episode of his New Heights podcast. “What was I even f*cking doing in some of these tweets?” Kelce said in response to the sudden social media fascination. “What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then, and I was just using Twitter as like a diary. I’m just out here just saying nonsense.”

The tweets in question are from between 2009 and 2011, when Kelce was a college student at the University of Cincinnati. Fans have found his happy-go-lucky posts from the time to be refreshingly relatable, like how excited he was to chow down on some fettuccini alfredo at Olive Garden.

“Olive Garden was one of my favorites,” Kelce admitted on the podcast. “Olive Garden, Red Lobster. I could go there right now and f*ck my stomach up; absolutely house those cheddar biscuits. Little shrimp linguini. Some chicken alfredo.”

Probably the tweet to get the most attention was Kelce’s awe at seeing a squirrel eating a piece of bread. In his post, Kelce struggled to spell the animal’s name correctly.

“[I] spelled squirrel like a jack*ss,” Kelce said on his podcast. Thankfully, his brother was on hand to support him. “That’s the new spelling for squirrel, I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on,” Jason Kelce chimed in. “I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way.”

Kelce also got real about his favorite resurfaced tweets, dubbing his exclamation-mark-filled enthusiasm for nap time as “a classic.”

But the one that made him laugh the most was a clapback to one of his former teachers. “The funniest one is this f*cking teacher one,” Kelce declared, prompting his brother to read out his “dub” when he “didn’t fold under pressure” in one of his college classes.

Though the experience was a bit awkward for the football superstar, he admitted it’s been a lot of fun as well. “I was getting lit up left and right. This sh*t was the best,” Kelce exclaimed.