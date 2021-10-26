Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits Now Exist For The Easiest Side Ever

It’s time to rejoice, because the days of messing up your kitchen trying to replicate the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe are no more. The chain’s fan-favorite side has been available in a biscuit mix for quite a while, but that requires mixing, measuring, and making a mess you don’t want to clean up. Once you know where to get your hands on these frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you’ll be able to enjoy Red Lobster from the comfort of your own home whenever you want — with no cleanup required.

The new ready-to-bake Red Lobster frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits are available exclusively at Walmart as of Oct. 25. The package comes stocked with eight biscuits and that good-good, aka garlic and herb seasoning. The biscuits can be found in the freezer aisle at Walmart for only $5, or you can even order them for pick-up or store delivery for the easiest side you’ve truly ever had.

There are only three simple steps standing between you and the Red Lobster classic cuisine. To bake:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the pre-made biscuits on a parchment-covered baking sheet.

baking sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until lightly browned.

It’s that easy. After one bite, you’ll see why these biscuits have developed a cult following over the years. And now that they’re a Walmart exclusive, they’re well on their way to mainstream superstardom.

The wide release of the frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits makes them the fourth (and IMHO, the easiest to make) Red Lobster retail product available to the public. The joining: the Gluten Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, the traditional mix, and the Rosemary Garlic Parmesan Mix.

Of course, there’s nothing better than a Cheddar Bay Biscuit directly from the source. The Cheddar Bay Biscuits from your local Red Lobster are never frozen and are freshly baked every 15 minutes — but if you don’t have the time to swing by your nearest Red Lobster every day, these ready-to-bake frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the next best bet.

When heading to Walmart or Red Lobster for all the biscuit goodness, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.