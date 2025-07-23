It’s time for one last trip to Cousins Beach. The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming now on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly through Sept. 17. Even though the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) may be what everyone online is talking about, Season 3 of TSITP also features new characters, a time jump, and a cop-worthy summer style.

While Belly may have a difficult time with her love life, there’s no hesitation with her fashion choices. Whether she’s running off to the beach with Jeremiah or cuddling up with Conrad and hot cocoa, Belly is consistently cute, comfy, and ready for anything. She pretty much has the perfect wardrobe for spending the summer in a place like Cousins Beach, the fictional seaside town near Cape Cod.

What Exactly Is Belly’s Aesthetic?

Isabel “Belly” Conklin channels a combination of coastal chic with the viral fisherman aesthetic, and is always prepared for a beachy adventure, no matter the dress code. For instance, she can play the part of a country club debutante in florals, while also keeping it cozy at home in an oversized crewneck.

Prime

When embracing Belly’s aesthetic, you’ll want to pack plenty of denim shorts, sundresses, one-piece suits for swimming, colorful tees, and gingham. For more inspo on how to dress like you belong at the Fisher house from the months of June to August, here are ‘fits for every The Summer I Turned Pretty occasion.

A Classic Look For A Day At The Beach Or Pool

Erika Doss/Prime Prime INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

When Belly wants to go to the beach, she doesn’t have to travel far because the Fishers’ summer home is right on the sand. Some days, she prefers to take a dip in the pool instead, like her tradition of going for a night swim when she first gets to Cousins. To copy Belly’s style, you need a few swimsuits and matching towels.

For a cover-up, Belly is often sporting a crochet top with denim shorts. You can’t forget her infinity necklace from Conrad. If Belly had a uniform, this look would be it.

A Red, White, & Blue Look For The 4th Of July

Prime Video

Susannah Fisher and Taylor Swift have one thing in common: they both love to throw an epic Fourth of July party. Because of this, you must have a cute red, white, and blue ‘fit for your TSITP-inspired closet. In Season 1, Belly wore a red gingham minidress as she sipped on way too many pomegranate margaritas. For a similar look, wear a simple summer dress with matching flats and accessories.

Keep It Elegant With A Country Club ‘Fit

Peter Taylor/Prime Video Prime INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Belly may stay casual most of the time, but there have been occasions where she’s needed to dress up a bit. To be prepared for either a debutante ball, graduation ceremony, or even prom (with a happy ending), you’ll need some dresses. When she’s glammed up, Belly has a very classic, Audrey Hepburn-in-Sabrina vibe. She also pairs her more cocktail-attire ‘fits with the pearl necklace she got from Susannah.

Sweaters For Snow On The Beach

John Merrick/Prime Video

It may be warm in the summer, but there’s always a light breeze from the beach so Belly is often seen wearing sweaters and crewnecks. In Season 2, she adds a new Finch hoodie to her collection when visiting the campus with Jeremiah. Let’s not forget the cozy pullovers she wore during the fall and winter scenes, like when she and Conrad drove to Cousins for Christmas, drank her specialty hot cocoa, and enjoyed snow on the beach.

Casual OOTD For Playing Games On The Pier

Erika Doss/Prime Video Prime INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

For a fun day in Cousins Beach, like when everyone went to the pier to play games in Season 2, Belly wore an oversized shirt and jean shorts. She loves a simple graphic tee in light summer colors. It may be a simple look, but in this ‘fit, Belly is ready to drive go-karts, play laser tag, and shoot some hoops.

Dresses For Date Night With A Fisher Boy

Erika Doss/Prime

You need a few sundresses for the Belly aesthetic as well. When she wants to look nice for date night with Jere, Belly wears a strappy sundress with wedges. This is also her go-to look for debutante activities at the country club in Season 1. When shopping, look for florals, pastels, and simple patterns.

Elevated Looks For Hanging Out At Finch College

Erika Doss/Prime Erika Doss/Prime INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

In Season 3, TSITP time-jumps to Belly attending college with Jeremiah and Taylor. This older Belly has a more sophisticated style with loafers and jean jackets, but she also stays true to her laidback vibes of a simple hoodie and shorts. To channel college Belly, pair basics with some elevated accessories like her very Taylor Swift Red-era sunglasses.