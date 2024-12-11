Taylor Swift’s fall and winter fashion can be summarized in two words: tall boots. Whether she’s heading to a date night at The Corner Store in New York City or sitting at a suite in Arrowhead Stadium, she’s loyal to her signature shoe style.

The color, shape, and heel height may change, but the basic formula stays the same. For Swift, you can’t go wrong with a miniskirt (or shorts) and knee-high boots. As one Swiftie on X, formerly called Twitter, put it, “TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT IS IN HER HIGH BOOTS ERA.” Another tweeted, “every time taylor swift wears high heel boots im like haha yes get even taller !!! wear stilts!!!! intimidate everyone!!!!!!!!”

As a tall girlie myself, I was inspired by Swift’s shoe choices. Plus, unlike the singer, I’m someone who constantly struggles with cold weather outfits, so I decided to copy her formula for my own wardrobe. But let’s be real, Swift and I have *slightly* different shoe budgets. The Eras Tour superstar is a certified billionaire, after all. So while she favors brands like Versace, Louboutin, and Vivienne Westwood, I prefer my boot prices to stay on the lower end of three figures.

Luckily, whether she’s feeling classic or trendy, the multi-hyphenate tends to go for popular silhouettes, so there are plenty of dupes available that embody her personal style without the exorbitant price tag.

Long story short, I was able to find plenty of options for my Swift-spired looks. With styles from Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, and more, I was able to replicate her ‘fits without exceeding my budget. (Each pair is more than 75% off Swift’s go-to!)

Classic Black Knee-Highs

Swift has been wearing a lot of Versace lately, and she opted for the brand’s Medusa ‘95 Knee-High Boots for the Chiefs game on Nov. 10. Swift’s choice costs $1,990, but a classic black boot doesn’t have to set you back nearly two thousand dollars.

I went for Franco Sarto’s Talfer Boot ($99) instead. My pair is not an exact dupe — the heel is wider and there’s no gold embellishment — but both boots have that classic look, perfect for fall/winter dressing (and preppy two-piece sets). Since nabbing, I’ve been wearing these boots on repeat, adding a pair of tights to the look as the weather cools.

Savings: 95%

Black Boots With Ankle Buckle

For an earlier Chiefs game ‘fit, on Sept. 15, Swift chose high boots with an ankle strap — Giuseppe Zanotti Frannie Boots ($1,650) — and they cost about the same as my monthly rent, sooo copying her exact pair was out of the question. Fortunately, I found a fairly accurate dupe for them at Nordstrom.

This $225 pair from Sam Edelman aren’t quite high as Swift’s, but they have a similar effect when paired with an oversized sweater and miniskirt.

Savings: 86%

Textured Black Boots

Swift has worn a few different versions of textured black boots. On Nov. 4, she wore a pair of Louboutins, opting for the Santia Botta Suede-Leather Boots ($2,195). She opted for a similar style of boot during a September date night at Lucali, a restaurant in Brooklyn. Swift wore Louis Vuitton’s Donna High Boot ($2,760), which features the quilted pattern that the brand is known for.

To replicate this boot vibe, I went for a pair of black boots from Schutz. These croc boots aren’t an exact dupe for either of Swift’s, but the shape and textured finish give off a similar effect. (Dolce Vita also has a comfy version of croc style, the Shilah Boots, for $240.)

Savings: 92-93%

Black Platform Boots

TBH, these boots were pretty out of my comfort zone. But, since this style is a favorite of Swift’s — she wore the Vivienne Westwood Grace Boots ($1,270) to the Oct. 7 Chiefs game — I decided to give them a try.

Though these ultra-high platform boots aren’t for everyone (particularly anyone with weak ankles), the dupes from Steve Madden were surprisingly comfortable to wear. Plus, I loved the added height and bold silhouette, which turn any outfit into something a bit more memorable.

Savings: 90%

Maroon Over-The-Knee Boots

This may be Swift’s boldest boot choice. At the Sept. 5 Chiefs game, she paired her denim-on-denim ‘fit with the Giuseppe Zanotti Frannie Boots ($1,650) — but in a splashy maroon instead of black.

I was luckily able to find two different dupes to embody this ‘fit. Steven Madden Dawn Wine Boots ($180) were a pretty close match to Swift’s, but they were close to one tenth of the price. I also tried out a more casual and potentially wearable version of these mulberry-hued boots: the Dolce Vita Gyra Boots ($250).

Savings: 85-89%

Tall Brown Boots

Swift sported this collegiate look back in October 2023, but it’s iconic enough to revisit this year. Looking back, the tall brown boots and black rugby-style dress feel like a bit of a premonition of all of the sporty chic styles to come.

These $1,040 Prada boots are no longer available, but I was able to score a similar boot look at DSW for $120.

Savings: 88%