Aside from some family drama, Annie Jacobson is living the dream. In the Prime Video series Sterling Point, the lifelong Manhattanite unexpectedly inherits a gorgeous waterfront home in Canada — and discovers a secret sister once she arrives. Beyond the lakeside estate, the 18-year-old packs her summer with new friends, a juicy love triangle, and the most enviable wardrobe.

The teen’s signature look isn’t just coastal comfy with jean shorts and loose-fitting button-ups — it’s peak lakecore. The trending aesthetic channels the vibes of a laid-back summer by the water with a perfect mix of quiet luxury and coziness, making it ideal for those final days of warm weather as you prepare to embrace the fall.

To find out exactly how to recreate the vibe, Elite Daily sat down with the show’s costume designer, Marissa Schwartz, to break down all the wardrobe essentials.

What Is Lakecore Aesthetic?

Even though Sterling Point is a fictional town created for the series, it’s based on the “cottage country” of Muskoka in Ontario, Canada — aka the same area where Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov escape to in Heated Rivalry. Schwartz tells Elite Daily, “Muskoka is a place I have grown up going to, and so I had a pretty good pulse on what the casual kind of aesthetic is up there.”

When coming up with a wardrobe for Annie, Schwartz avoided stripping away her city edge as she adjusted to her new lakeside life. “She still cares to have a creative expression and her personal style really does come through, but of course, she is adapting to a completely different environment.” As Annie adjusts to her new surroundings, you see more of that lakecore coming through, which Schwartz says really puts an emphasis on coziness.

“Even when you are hanging out in the wealthy communities, loungewear, comfy clothes, and Birkenstocks is kind of the name of the game,” she says. It’s a very quiet luxury that’s easy to wear, so that you can jump in a boat to go out on the water or head into town whenever plans change.

To channel Annie's effortless vibe, below are the essentials you need to create the perfect look:

Thrifted Graphic Tees

Sabrina Lantos/Prime

Schwartz encourages people to shop vintage. “My ethos going into the show is it’s not about gatekeeping,” she says. “It’s about showing people and encouraging them, especially young people, to experiment and learn about their own personal style through vintage.” In the show, Annie discovers a lot of her mother’s old clothes while staying in the cabin, which instantly sparks her style journey.

Thrifting for graphic tees or shopping for shirts that feel really lived-in is a great way to start off your lakecore aesthetic. “It’s really about experimenting and finding the version of what you’re inspired by through these characters that works on you.” If you vibe with Oona, you may want to let your shirts represent your sense of humor. “The PMS shirt was one I was so excited to put in the show,” Schwartz says. “It was just the perfect way to infuse her personality and humor through those items.”

Borrowed Dad Hats

Sabrina Lantos/Prime

Along with introducing her mother’s clothes into the mix, Annie also incorporated a few items from Ellis into her style. After all, there’s nothing cozier than stealing your partner’s oversize hoodie. “At the end, [Annie’s] starting to borrow her new boyfriend’s jacket and shirt and all that stuff as a teen girl does,” says Schwartz.

Another item that Annie should snag for the perfect lakecore accessory is one of Ellis’ dad hats. A baseball cap to keep out the sun when you’re spending all day on the boat is a must, and the more boyfriend-esque a hat you can get, the better.

Cabin-Ready Oversize Sweatshirts

Sabrina Lantos/Prime

By the end of Season 1, Annie has fully adjusted to living on the island and she looks the part. “In that last episode, she’s wearing this brown wool sweater and embroidered shorts with these mucky rain boots,” says Schwartz. “That was a look we camera-tested, so way back in prep, I knew, and I think Ella [Rubin] knew, that this was where we were going to end Annie’s journey.”

Even though you might think it’s too warm to wear sweaters or sweatshirts when you’re spending the summer by the lake, they’re actually necessary to achieve that laid-back, loungewear look. Grab a few oversize crewnecks and throw them on when you’re hanging out at home or need a coverup when you’re on the boat.

Easy Slip-On Shoes

Sabrina Lantos/Prime

Usually, flip flops and sandals are a go-to for summer vacations, because you need something that’s easy to slip in and out of when you’re going in the water. But a lakeside setting is a bit more elevated than the beach, and you want something that vibes well with the surrounding nature. This is why Birkenstocks, slides, and clogs are more of a lakecore choice.

Schwartz specifically called out Birkenstocks, though you also see Ramona wearing a pair of Adidas slides. Both are a great start.

Boat Life Button-Ups

Sabrina Lantos/Prime

It may be cooler at night or out on the boat, so layering is a big part of the lakecore aesthetic. Get a few button-ups. Make sure to find very nautical shades if you want to channel the quiet luxury side of lakecore. When you get it a size or two bigger than your usual, it can also give the same “borrowed from my boyfriend” look that is very Annie and reminiscent of lake life.

Of course, you can also be on the lookout for fun or whimsical patterns to fit more into Oona’s look. “Oona has such a natural effortlessness about her,” says Schwartz. “She is so cool and humble and sweet and kind.”

Comfy Shorts & Pants

Sabrina Lantos/Prime

Since comfort is key, you want to think of what feels the best when picking out your bottoms. Go for linen white pants that feel very nautical, along with baggy jorts (jean shorts) that allow you to be ready for any adventure. There’s a variety of different pants and shorts that Annie, Ramona, and Oona wear throughout the season, but they’re all as cozy as can be.

Cool Tanks & Camis

Courtesy of Prime

For your base layers of lakecore, you need a few tanks and flirty camisoles. The lighter tops will keep you cool when you’re on the boat or hanging by the pier. Lakecore is also all about combining chill vibes with a little luxury, so if your tank has some lace or floral details, that pairs perfectly with a more rugged pair of jean shorts. You could also match a white tank with linen white pants for a look that’s a total dupe of the one Annie wears in Sterling Point.