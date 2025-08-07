Scheana Shay’s style has evolved since the first season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013. If you ask her how it’s changed, she says, “It’s definitely gotten better.” The reality TV star and bestselling author for her memoir, My Good Side, admits she fell victim to statement necklaces in the 2010s.

“The statement necklaces were in, whereas now I like more dainty pieces with the jewelry,” she says. Accessorizing a look is the best piece of fashion advice Shay has gotten over the years in the industry. She says, “You can completely change the look by just adding jewelry, a bag, and a cute shoe. That’s something I always try to do.” It’s also what she kept in mind when working on her first-ever curated collection with SHEIN.

The SHEIN x Scheana collab features items handpicked by Shay for the whole family. “I really wanted something for everyone,” she says. “I love that SHEIN is size-inclusive, affordable, and there are so many looks that you can coordinate with your family.” The collection also comes in a subdued palette, which was on purpose. “I am a sucker for neutrals, but I like them with a twist. So whether it’s taupe, blush, muted tones with texture, anything that adds a little extra moment to an outfit, I’m all about.”

SHEIN

The soft beiges are a bit of a turn from the gold gowns and high-waisted shorts that punctuated Shay’s more iconic Vanderpump Rules looks over the years. However, there are plenty of items in the collection she would wear again for a reunion, confessional, or lunch date with her besties.

Below, Scheana Shay dishes on the pieces from her SHEIN collection that she would wear on Vanderpump Rules, the item she’d pick for her former co-star Ariana Madix to wear, and what fans can expect next from the reality TV vet.

SHEIN

Elite Daily: How would you describe your personal style compared to Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules?

Scheana Shay: One thing I’ve elevated with my style is the accessorizing of my outfits. I no longer just do one giant chunky necklace. I’ll do some bracelets, rings, earrings. I like things to be more dainty because that elevates my style compared to the Season 1 Scheana. There is still a time and a place, but for me, I look back at some of those first season looks — the sock buns and the chunky necklaces — and I’m like, “It was a time.”

Elite Daily: Do you have a current favorite item in your SHEIN collection?

SS: What I loved about this collection is it took me out of my comfort zone. When I first saw the white sweater dress with the high neck, I was like, “I don’t like that cut on me.” I tried it on, and it’s one of my favorite pieces.

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

ED: You’ve worn some pretty iconic looks over the years, especially at the Vanderpump Rules reunions. Do you have a personal favorite?

SS: The last few seasons, I was kind of on a gold, nude theme. I loved those last looks. Season 11 might be one of my favorites, but I also loved the Season 9 dress. The funny thing about that is Lala [Kent] wore my Season 9 reunion dress in the Season 11 finale. I don’t know if anyone caught onto that, but we did.

ED: What’s something from the collection that you would wear to a reunion now?

SS: Some of them are such a standing moment that I wouldn’t want to waste it sitting down at a reunion. There is this brown dress that is completely fitted, and it has a belt piece in the front. It looks stunning standing, but that’s such an elevated look that you could do that for a reunion as well. Honestly, everything in the collection I would wear on the show, and that’s what I love about it.

ED: Are there any looks from the collection that you would wear for a Vanderpump Rules confessional?

SS: Several of them. With interview looks, we can’t always wear patterns because it’s distracting with either the green screen or the background. They usually like us in a more solid color. There was this brown dress, and I really love the maroon ruffled low-cut dress as well. That one with hair slicked back would be such a strong interview look, because the dress has so much detail with the mesh ruffle that it doesn’t even need that many accessories with it.

Another favorite of mine is this taupe dress. It’s a tank top, but has this fringe on the bottom. It was one of the most comfortable things I’ve ever worn.

ED: Another fan-favorite look was your high-waisted gold shorts while performing “Good as Gold.”

SS: Oh, my God. Burn those.

ED: What's something from the collection that you would wear for a performance today?

SS: The thing with a performance is you’ve got to be able to move in it. The pink short dress that has the feather detail is such a fun look because you can also have the wind blowing, and just kind of shake it around.

ED: What would you wear on a friend vacay?

SS: The taupe dress. My sister actually just took this to go on her Spain trip. I know that was one of the looks at the photo shoot. She’s like, “So I’ll be taking that to Europe with me.”

SHEIN

ED: What's something you would wear while running errands?

SS: I love the two-piece [set]. I could be a businesswoman, out taking meetings, and then run errands. I also have to go back to that taupe dress because it is the most comfortable piece out of the collection that you can wear with flats during the day.

ED: What about packing for an anniversary trip to Mexico, where you and Brock Davies got married?

SS: I would probably do the zebra dress for something like that because Brock loves animal patterns. It’s also another one that you could wear with flats or elevate with some jewelry and heels. That’s what I loved about this collection, was being able to take pieces from a day brunch event to a red carpet at night.

ED: Speaking of brunch, is there something you would wear to a lunch with friends, like on Vanderpump Rules?

SS: There’s a white dress I wore that’s kind of longer on one side and has a little bit of a ruffle. And the brown short dress that has long sleeves.

SHEIN

ED: And what would you consider wearing to a red carpet?

SS: I love the yellow dress that has the flowers on the boobs. That one is such a night outfit. Also, the brown dress that has the buckle detail that hangs, it’s such an elevated look. I cannot wait to wear it for a night out.

ED: What’s something from the collection that you would love to see Ariana Madix wear?

SS: She would look good in anything from this collection, but one thing that I could absolutely picture Ariana in is the dress that is the long sheer one with a little bit of yellow and animal print. I’ve seen her wear something similar before. She would look incredible.

SHEIN

ED: Earlier this year, Seth Rogen shared that he’s a fan of yours. What was your reaction, and what’s something from the collection that you would want him to wear?

SS: I died when I saw that. It’s so wild that these people who I have watched and listened to for so many years were watching the show that I am on. It just is such a dream come true to have these celebrities be a fan of mine. And if I had to dress Seth in something from the collection, I would choose the baggy pants. Any dude could definitely pull those off. That with the white shirt that Brock is wearing would be the most Seth out of the collection.

I’ll definitely be back on your TVs next year, that's for sure.

ED: With this collection dropping and your memoir out now, what’s next for you?

SS: I’m continuing the book tour right now, and that’s as far as I have gotten. My focus was just to get the book out. It’s now a New York Times bestseller and a Canadian bestseller. And whatever comes next, we’ll see. I try to just live in the moment and not think about the future too much because it scares me. So TBD what’s next, but I’ll definitely be back on your TVs next year, that’s for sure.

ED: And what are you manifesting for yourself in your next chapter?

SS: I love when I’m able to work with my family, so anything that brings us together, I am all about it.

Shop Scheana Shay’s SHEIN Collection Picks

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.