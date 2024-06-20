Bridgerton Season 3 may be over, but the love for its leading lady, Nicola Coughlan, is still going strong. Not only was she announced as the face of Kim Kardashian’s newest SKIMS campaign, but her recent premiere styles continue to be the talk of the Ton internet.

Already a fan-fave for her previous work on the British teen sitcom Derry Girls, the 37-year-old resuscitated her fandom when she took the reins as wallflower-turned-icon Penelope Featherington for the latest season of the Netflix series, after they were previously held by Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley. So, as with any it girl, her IRL fashion is making waves.

Like her character, Coughlan’s been bringing main character energy to every event this season. Alongside all her green gown glow-up moments on screen, the Irish actor has been hitting the red carpet in designer gowns from the likes of Versace and Rodarte off screen.

Not only are these looks absolute slays, some actually hold some clever Bridgerton Easter eggs. Below, you’ll find all of Nicola Coughlan’s Bridgerton Season 3 premiere styles worthy of all the diamonds and sparkles, indeed.

Penning A Love Letter To Romance & Wallflowers Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bridgerton held its first event for the season on Valentine’s Day 2024. Coughlan arrived wearing an oversized vibrant red blazer and pumps from Stella McCartney. Not only was she representing the red-hot romance between Penelope and Colin, but she also dedicated the look and season to Pens all over the world on her Instagram, writing, “This one’s for the wallflowers.”

Channeling Her Inner Old Hollywood James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coughlan popped off at the Australian premiere of Season 3 in New South Wales. She wore a chic, beaded, off-the-shoulder black dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline, made by Richard Quinn. It’s very much giving Grace Kelly-levels of Old Hollywood glam.

Embracing Amore In All-White Everything Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images In Verona, Italy — the setting for Romeo & Juliet — Coughlan wore a white mini-dress from Versace, paired with a matching mini purse. The actor looked like the epitome of a bride-to-be in all white, certainly a nod to her and Luke Newton’s characters’ nuptials.

Nodding To Polin’s Wedding, Part 2 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Staying on theme with the bridal look, Coughlan wore an elegant custom dress from Danielle Frankel at the New York premiere. It was paired with white opera gloves, and had a long cathedral train. This dress is most likely another way of paying homage to Pen and Colin’s big day.

Shining Bright Like A Diamond Of The First Water Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Harris Reed sequined dress is the perfect look for an after-party in NYC. The black bow added a coquette feel to the sparkly ensemble. Even though her character wasn’t declared the diamond of the season, Coughlan was worthy of the title in this number.

Blossoming À La Penelope Robert Okine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This couture look from Sara Mrad’s spring 2024 collection was the perfect way to welcome Part 2 of Season 3 at a showing in Toronto. The strapless lavender mini-dress paired perfectly with the crimson cape, giving a blooming flower effect, potentially a nod to Pen no longer being a wallflower.