Season 2 of Bridgerton ended with Colin publicly embarrassing Penelope, laughing at the idea of ever courting her while surrounded by his peers. From the shadows, Penelope overhears him, prompting her to cut ties with him and not respond to his letters.

In the book, there’s a similar moment, but Colin’s behavior is much less callous. He is talking to his brothers about marriage — not discussing Penelope with a random group of peers. Plus, he has a more legitimate reason for vehemently denying courting Penelope: His mother has been hassling him about getting married for months, something his brothers were knowingly poking fun at.

In the moment, Penelope doesn’t slink away, either; she defends herself. “I never asked you to marry me. And I never— I never said to anyone that I wanted you to ask me,” she tells Colin in the book.

Penelope continues, explaining how her feelings were not hurt by his pronouncement. “You are not going to marry me. There is nothing wrong with that. I am not going to marry your brother Benedict. It doesn't hurt his feelings when I announce that I am not going to marry him. Does it, Mr. Bridgerton?”

Once Benedict agrees, Penelope adds, “It's settled, then. No feelings were hurt. Now, then, if you will excuse me, gentlemen, I should like to go home.”