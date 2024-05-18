The Creloise friendship never happened, BTW.
This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1. It’s finally time for Bridgerton’s grand return. On May 16, Netflix released the first four episodes of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s highly-anticipated love story. The four remaining episodes will be available to watch on June 13.
Fans of the book series already know that Colin and Penelope are the ultimate example of the friends-to-lovers trope. Although audiences can expect the show to follow a similar plot to Julia Quinn’s novel — the show *is* based on the book, after all — there are some key differences between the book and the television series. Some changes are slight, while others involve completely erasing certain characters (apologies to Felicity Featherington).
Here’s a full breakdown of how the book Romancing Mr. Bridgerton differs from the TV show made about it.