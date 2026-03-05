Crocs is teaming up with LoveShackFancy on what has to be the dreamiest collab ever. The all-new LoveShackFancy x Crocs collection features coquette designs and cutesy Jibbitz, along with a balletcore slipper that’s meant to take center stage.

The limited-time lineup is available starting Thursday, March 5, online at Crocs.com, as well as in stores and at LoveShackFancy locations, while supplies last. The pastel and perfect-for-spring lineup includes three shoe designs in a variety of colors, along with inspired Jibbitz that will make any pair of Crocs you own vibe with the LoveShackFancy brand.

After seeing how quickly each of LoveShackFancy’s Stanley cup collections have sold out online, it’s likely this Crocs collection will go fast as well. TikTok user Aven Brooks even commented that the site was “sold out of the ones I wanted” as they were checking out. Though there's no official word from the brands, the PR team for Crocs tells Elite Daily that they're not aware of any restock plans at this time, so you’ll want to act quickly if something catches your eye.

To decide what to add to your cart, here is a closer look at the LoveShackFancy x Crocs collab:

LoveShackFancy Classic Ballet

The most unique item in the collection has to be the ballet slippers, which come in a gorgeous Oyster shade with rose details. After the success of Kim Kardashian’s balletcore SKIMS collection, it’s clear that dancer chic is back this spring. These flats are not only giving ballet slipper, but they come with attachable satin ribbons that can be tied up your legs like actual pointe shoes. There’s also customizable Jibbitz charms that feature pearls, flowers, bows, and hearts.

LoveShackFancy Classic Platform

For some added height, you could always get the Classic Platform. This is the perfect combination of Y2K style and coquette aesthetic with an elevated 1.6-inch heel. This platform design in the Ballerina Pink shade comes with pearl bows all around the front, customizable Jibbitz charms, seashell rivets, and a bow in the back when you’re in sport mode.

LoveShackFancy Classic Clog

If you like the OG Classic Clog, then LoveShackFancy has you covered with two pastel and floral colorways. The first is a Pink Milk shade with eight limited-edition Jibbitz charms and a pink bow on the back strap. The second is a Mineral Blue clog with five limited-edition Jibbitz charms and a blue bow in the back. For anyone looking to get their first pair of Crocs, this is the way to go.

LoveShackFancy 5-Pack Jibbitz

There are two different sets of limited-edition Jibbitz. One is an icon pack with five charms that represent the LoveShackFancy brand, and includes a rose, bow, heart, gemstone, and ballet slippers. The second set is inspired by LoveShackFancy’s fragrances, and comes with five perfume bottle charms to add to your fave pair of Crocs. As a vanilla scent girl, my favorite of the bunch is definitely the white Secret Crush.