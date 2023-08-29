It’s the summer of Dua Lipa. After dominating the charts with her “Dance the Night” single for the Barbie soundtrack and her cameo as Mermaid Barbie in the record-breaking film, the UK-born pop star cemented herself as a true icon — and not only for her stage presence. While her vocals and bops continue to draw attention, her everyday style has proven to be equally enviable, especially the mermaidcore vibes. Lipa’s fashion has recently had a very aquatic feel with lots of shimmer, shine, sequins, and metallics, as emphasized by her collab with Versace, and she always has the best red carpet moments.

Since the Grammy winner is always on top of the most recent fashions, it’s no surprise that she’s been rocking summer’s hottest swimwear trend, the thong bikini, to enhance her oceanic-inspired energy. The thongkini has been worn by what feels like every celeb ever this summer, including girlies like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, making it THE trend of the season. Keeping true to her merperson aesthetic, Lipa has a few thongkinis under her belt and on her Instagram this year. She’s rocked everything from a basic black set to a sequin aquamarine ‘kini that is very reminiscent of her blue Barbie look. If you’re looking for thongkini inspo, the looks Dua Lipa’s worn this year are a good start.

Dua Lipa In A Crochet Hello Kitty Thongkini

While snacking on some fresh watermelon, DL pulled out an unexpected thongkini look with a crochet Hello Kitty set. The look featured two connected Hello Kitty heads as the top while the bottom was an adorable pink and red checkered print with the signature Hello Kitty bow.

Dua Lipa In A Sequin Thongkini

Embracing the mermaidcore trend, Lipa wore a blue sequined thongkini set while reading a book by the water. Anyone else get serious Aquamarine vibes?

Dua Lipa In A Polka Dot Thongkini

While posing in front of the shower, the singer wore a black and white polka dot with a butterfly and ladybug print. The swim set is from her La Vacanza collection with Versace.

Dua Lipa In A Black Thongkini

In a photo dump from her vacation on the Greek Island of Sifnos, Lipa wore a simple black bikini while paddling in the water. Traditional yet trendy.

Dua Lipa In A Printed Thongkini

Lipa relaxed in an orange printed string thongkini set paired with gold hoops, a gold waist chain, a gold necklace, and a pair of sunnies. What a queen.