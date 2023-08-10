Hailey Bieber is known as a major trendsetter in the beauty world. She has dominated mani trends of the past year with her glazed doughnut nails that feature chrome powder over a multitude of colors; her blue eyeliner at Coachella 2022 sparked dozens of recreations on TikTok; and she has tons of people obsessed with her viral peptide lip treatment. Although the Rhode founder continues to make headlines for her skin care and makeup moments, you can’t discount her fashion. The supermodel has gained a lot of attention for her model-off-duty street style and she never misses a beat with fads. So, naturally, Hailey Bieber took summer 2023’s hottest swimsuit trend, the thong bikini, and made it her own.

Now simply known as the thongkini, this very minimal coverage bathing suit bottom has taken celeb swim attire by storm and all the girlies are now embracing this sultry swim trend, whether they're relaxing by the pool or wading through the ocean. Taking notes from her KarJenner besties, Bieber also has tons of bikini pics featuring bottoms that reveal her backside on Instagram, even rocking the style in promos for Rhode like when she wore a shiny orange thongkini with a lip treatment under the tie strings to promote a new flavor on her Instagram story. Looking for Bieber-inspired bikini inspo? You’re in luck, because here are some of Hailey’s best thongkini looks from 2023, so far:

Hailey Bieber In A Seafoam Green Thongkini

Right after the new year began, Bieber posted a dump reminiscing on a trip to Jamaica. While perched on a ledge in the tropical destination, she wore a green bikini set featuring a more bra-style top that tied in the back and a tie-string thongkini bottom.

Hailey Bieber In Neon Green Thongkini

Hailey Bieber loves a good neon nail color, but here she brought the neon to her swim. Back in March, Bieber rocked a neon green bikini while paddle boarding in the ocean.

Hailey Bieber In A Brown Thongkini

While promoting Rhode’s Passionfruit Jelly Peptide Lip Treatment, Bieber posed on the beach with sandy cheeks, wearing a brown thongkini bottom paired with a multicolored swim crop top that featured an orange bikini top underneath. She accessorized with yellow and gold bangles and yellow hoop earrings.

Hailey Bieber In A Maroon Bikini

Two months later, Mrs. Biebs kept it simple in a maroon string bikini set and a white “got milk?” T-shirt.

Hailey Bieber In A Baby Blue Thongkini

In a photo from June, the model wore an adorable baby blue bikini set and a matching cropped tank while posing on a blanket with Rhode skin care products.