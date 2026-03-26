Zendaya Teases An Acting Hiatus In 2027 & Explains Why

This may be the year of Zendaya, but the movie star has no interest in trying to stretch it out. It’s already guaranteed that Zendaya will be in the spotlight throughout 2026 thanks to lining up five massive projects that are all coming out this year. And after back-to-back (-to-back-to-back-to-back) press tours, the actor has shared her very understandable plan for 2027: just chilling.

Zendaya was asked about her super-stuffed year in a March 26 interview with Fandango. In addition to her marital black comedy The Drama, which she’s currently promoting, Zendaya also has starring roles in Season 3 of Euphoria, Dune: Part 3, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“I just hope people don’t get sick of me,” Zendaya said. “I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or supports my career in any kind of way, I’m deeply appreciative. I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year! Because I’ll tell you what, after this, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

The only project Zendaya has scheduled for 2027 is Shrek 5.

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Zendaya’s statement echoes previous remarks made by her fiancé Tom Holland. The actor announced in 2023 that he was taking a break from acting due to the intense filming process of his series The Crowded Room. He wasn’t in any projects throughout 2024 or 2025, but is returning this year to co-star with Zendaya in both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

A couple years before that, Holland expressed his wish to “take a break and focus on starting a family.” And in an August 2025 GQ interview, he hinted he will also be using 2027 as a year off: “I've got a slightly busy year next year, and then I'll probably take a bit more time off in 2027.”

With rumors running rampant that Zendaya and Holland secretly tied the knot recently, it would make sense for the lovebirds to want to focus more on their personal lives after a wild year in the spotlight.