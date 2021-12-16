SOS: Tom Holland Wants To Take A Break From Acting To Start A Family

Somebody get Zendaya on the phone, stat! In a Dec. 15 interview with People, Tom Holland shared that, while he’s “loved every minute” of shooting the Spider-Man films, he may be ready to take a break from acting and focus his efforts on becoming a family man instead. That’s right: Tom Holland is ready to start a family.

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career," the 25-year-old Holland said. "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

He also added that if he weren’t an actor, he’d likely want to be an elementary school teacher, saying, “I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that."

It’s adorable and charming, no question. And while I can’t help but picture Holland surrounded by a gaggle of baby Spider-men (and women!), I also can’t help but imagine how Zendaya — Holland’s girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star — is feeling about all of this.

Earlier in December, Zendaya joked that, “people call me ‘Grandma,’ and I will take that.” But she’s not been as open or candid about wanting to start a family of her own. At least, not yet.

She has, however, also hinted at wanting to take a break from acting to pursue other dreams, potentially including going back to school. “[I'd study] law or something, not to practice, just to be able to read my own contracts," Zendaya told Allure in Nov. 2019. “I don’t like the idea that you have to box yourself in or stay in one lane.”

The couple have been busy promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home — which comes out in theaters on Dec. 17 — but once the red carpet’s rolled up, could baby showers and LSAT prep be in their shared future? Goodness knows. But we’re rooting for these two, on- and off-screen.