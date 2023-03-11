Why Penn Badgley Thinks You Needs To End With Season 5

Joe Goldberg’s reign of terror may be coming to an end very soon. At least, that’s what the man beneath the nondescript baseball cap thinks. After the Season 4 finale of You put Joe in a whole new position, Penn Badgley got real about why he thinks the murderous stalker only has one more outing left in him. Although Netflix has not yet confirmed if You will get a Season 5, Badgley has made it clear he believes the show needs just one more season to wrap it all up.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the You Season 4 finale. The way that the fourth season ended seemed to set up a total vibe shift for a potential fifth season. After getting away with his murderous rampage in London thanks to some help from his billionaire girlfriend Kate, Joe moved back to New York City and is no longer in hiding. With newfound riches and privilege like he’s never had before, Joe has the means to pull off even more devastating acts of surveillance, kidnapping, and murder — and he also has a lot more to lose. That might be reason enough to make a potential fifth season the show’s last.

“It feels to me like we need to do another season. It feels to me like Joe needs to get what’s coming to him, and now he has further to fall because he has all this power and wealth,” Badgley told IndieWire on March 10. “To me, it feels like this is Part 1 of Joe’s climax. Should there be a next season, that will be Part 2.”

Badgley went on to note that You’s creators are on the same wavelength as he is in terms of the possible final season. “I know the creators of the show always had this next season in mind as its last, should there be another one,” Badgley said. “And then it will probably be a spectacular resolution because it feels to me like something is in the works by the very end of this season.”

Netflix

While nothing is confirmed just yet, it sounds like the plan is for You to come to an end with Season 5. Here’s what to know about the potential last season.

You Season 5’s Predicted Release Date

You hasn’t had a super steady release schedule in the past due to network changes and lockdown restrictions early on. But usually, there’s about a year-and-a-half to two-year gap between seasons. So if Season 5 is greenlit, it likely wouldn’t hit Netflix until toward the end of 2024 or early 2025.

You Season 5’s Predicted Cast

Obviously, Badgley will be back as Joe, and Charlotte Ritchie will almost certainly return as well as Joe’s girlfriend Kate. The rest of the cast is harder to predict. Each season of You is known for introducing a whole new ensemble cast of characters, but if Season 5 really is the last season, then it could bring back some old favorites. Showrunner Sera Gamble has hinted at wanting to bring Jenna Ortega’s Ellie back in some way, and a few other important characters from seasons past are also still alive and have unfinished business with Joe, including: John Stamos’ Dr. Nicky, Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Scott Speedman as Matthew Engler, and Dylan Arnold as Theo Engler.

You Season 5’s Predicted Trailer

If Netflix does pick up a fifth season of You, we probably won’t be seeing any footage until sometime in 2024 a few months ahead of its premiere.