Will BTS Hit This Year's Met Gala Red Carpet? Here's What To Know

The 2022 Met Gala is just around the corner, and everyone’s wondering which of their favorite celebrities could be attending. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles are rumored to be on the guest list, but what about BTS? They’ve yet to attend the Met Gala but considering they’re the biggest group in the world, fans think it’s only a matter of time before they make an appearance. So, could this be the year BTS finally makes their Met Gala debut? Here’s why it seems unlikely.

BTS was previously in the United States to attend the 2022 Grammys on April 3, as well as perform four Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. They reportedly left the U.S. shortly after their last show because, on April 18, V shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself outside of the group’s private jet ahead of their flight back to Korea. If BTS planned to attend the Met Gala, it would have made sense for them to stay in the U.S. for another two weeks, right? Since they chose to head back to Korea instead, it’s likely because the Met Gala wasn’t on their schedule this year, but of course, this is all speculation and anything could happen.

However, even if BTS decided to return to the U.S. in time for the Met Gala on Monday, May 2, fans would have likely known by now because Korean media outlets usually report BTS’ flight schedule shortly before departing Korea.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While BTS probably won’t attend this year’s Met Gala, fans still have a lot to look forward to regarding the group’s upcoming schedule. On Friday, April 29, PSY and Suga will drop their highly-anticipated collaboration called “That That,” along with its music video.

Then, on June 10, BTS will make their long-awaited comeback with a new album. Whenever the group comes out with a new project, they always drop a number of concept photos and video teasers in the weeks ahead of the big release, meaning these next few months will be full of content for fans.

ARMY, stay tuned because BTS is sure to have a few surprises up their sleeve!