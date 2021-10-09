All Of Little Mix Unfollowed Jesy On IG Amid Her Blackfishing Controversy

Little Mix is causing quite a commotion online, and it may all tie back to the group’s recent breakup. After former bandmate Jesy Nelson revealed that she hasn’t talked to the members of Little Mix since she left the group in December 2020 due to her mental health, the drama reached a new level. On Saturday, Oct. 9, eagle-eyed fans noticed something missing from Nelson’s Instagram — some important followers. The latest detail in the drama leads people to believe the bad blood is real, and here’s why fans think Little Mix unfollowed Jesy Nelson on Instagram.

Little Mix first shot to prominence when they became the first group to win The X Factor UK in 2011, and it seemed like the women were all so tight. But after Nelson’s departure from Little Mix, her relationship with the bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall clearly deteriorated. It didn’t take long for fans to spot the missing followers on Nelson’s Instagram, and most people think the women of Little Mix unfollowed Nelson due to the recent accusations of Blackfishing following Nelson’s release of her first solo single, “Boyz.”

The Blackfishing allegations were due to Nelson’s music video content. In the track, she raps in an accent, mentions she’s attracted to men who are “so hood,” and wears grills on her teeth. She also appears racially ambiguous and borrows from Black culture in her style. Nelson responded to the allegations in an Oct. 8 interview with Vulture, saying that she’s only been accused of Blackfishing since leaving Little Mix.

“The whole time I was in Little Mix, I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band], and people all of a sudden were saying it,” Nelson said. “I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

People also noticed the accounts that accused her of Blackfishing on her social media pages were blocked, but Nelson said she “didn’t know” about it, adding it may have been her team. “I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that’s why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me,” Nelson explained.

Since “Boyz” debuted, fans have been tweeting about the Blackfishing accusations, and some noticed Nelson’s former Little Mix bandmates were potentially chiming in. In particular, fans pointed out a shady comment Pinnock posted and a video she liked in which someone detailed Nelson’s Blackfishing accusations:

While none of the Little Mix members have given an official reason for the unfollowing yet, fans seem to think they want to distance themselves from Nelson’s Blackfishing controversy. Nelson also no longer follows any of her former bandmates, so it appears the breakup is really final.