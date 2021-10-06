For nearly a decade, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall were inseparable as members of Little Mix. However, after Nelson left the group in December 2020 due to her mental health, her relationship with her bandmates unfortunately changed as they began to drift apart. Now, months after going solo, the star revealed whether she and the rest of the girls are still in touch. So, is Jesy Nelson still friends with Little Mix after all this time? The answer is complicated.

Nelson opened up about her current relationship with her Little Mix bandmates in an Oct. 6 interview with Glamour UK. “I haven’t spoken to the girls,” Nelson admitted. “It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then… Nothing.”

When asked whether she’s seen Edwards’ or Pinnock’s newborns after they each gave birth in August, Nelson shook her head. “No. I’ve sent a few texts, but that’s it,” Nelson said. “I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance. We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space.”

While Nelson’s current relationship with the girls isn’t like it once was, she says they’ll always be her sisters and she looks forward to the day they’ll reunite. “Hopefully, at some point in the future, we can all come back together. I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being, we just don’t talk,” Nelson said.

These days, Nelson has been busy working on solo music. Her debut single, “Boyz,” featuring Nicki Minaj will drop on Friday, Oct. 8. Although she seems to be happier doing her own thing now, Nelson clearly won’t ever forget about her Little Mix members.