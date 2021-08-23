The First Photo Of Perrie Edwards' Newborn Baby Is So Adorable

Fans will be overjoyed to hear Little Mix's Perrie Edwards gave birth and the first baby photo of her new bundle of joy is here. The singer welcomed her first child with her longtime professional soccer player partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on Saturday, Aug. 21. She made the exciting announcement on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️.”

Edwards posted two pictures of her newborn. One shows a close-up of her baby’s little hand, while the other shot has Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain holding their child’s right foot. The soccer star shared the same photos on his own IG, where he captioned them, “Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21.”

The singer’s fellow Little Mix members congratulated her on her new baby following her announcement. “I am so proud of you and I love you so much 🥺 what an angel ❤️❤️😍😍,” Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who just welcomed twins with her fiancé Andre Gray on Aug. 16, commented underneath Edwards’ post. “♥️ Proud of you always. Ly ✨,” Jade Thirlwall also wrote.

Check out the first photos of Edwards’ newborn baby below.

Edwards announced she was expecting in a similar way by posting a black and white photo of Oxlade-Chamberlain caressing her pregnant belly on May 10. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️,” she captioned the shot. “We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Since then, Edwards had been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media. Just days before giving birth, she unveiled a gorgeous maternity photoshoot on IG, revealing she couldn’t wait to meet her baby. “Words cannot describe how I’m feeling on the inside… I could quite literally burst with joy ❤️,” she wrote.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly began dating in November 2016 but didn’t become IG official until January 2017. They’ve certainly come a long way since then, and fans couldn’t be happier!