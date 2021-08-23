The First Photo Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Twin Babies Will Make Your Heart Melt

Congratulations are in order for Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray! On Aug. 23, the Little Mix star announced they welcomed twins on Monday, Aug. 16. “We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤,” she wrote, alongside a black and white picture of her babies’ feet. If you’re a Mixer, you need to check out the first photo of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's twin babies because it’s adorable.

Pinnock first told fans was expecting in a May 4 IG. “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍,” she captioned a photo from her maternity shoot. On May 10, Little Mix member Perrie Edwards revealed she was pregnant, too. After Edwards announced she gave birth on Aug. 21, fans began suspecting Pinnock already welcomed her first child as well since she was the first to unveil her pregnancy. As it turns out, they were right because, on Aug. 23, the singer shared she gave birth a week before on Aug. 16. Fans had no idea she had two babies on the way, so you can imagine how surprised they were to hear she had twins.

“Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️,” Edwards commented underneath Pinnock’s post. “😭😭🥰🥰♥️♥️ Superwoman! Proud of you and love you xxx,” Jade Thirlwall wrote.

Pinnock began dating Gray, who’s a professional soccer player, in May 2016. He proposed on their four-year anniversary. “Guys.. wtf has just happened... 😩😳😂 He bloody did it, and I said yes 😩 I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams,” Pinnock announced on Instagram on May 29, 2020. “I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more 😩😂 @andregray_ I love you so much 😩😍❤️ My world is literally complete ❤️.”

The couple has yet to tie the knot. In March 2020, Pinnock revealed they want to marry each other “so bad,” but her Little Mix commitments make it hard to schedule around. “If I wasn’t in Little Mix we probably would have started planning already," she said in an interview with Metro. "We’re both really excited so when the time comes, then yeah, we’ll be ready."

Pinnock and Gray are the cutest couple!