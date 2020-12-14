Fans of the U.K. pop quartet Little Mix were saddened and concerned to hear the Dec. 14 news that member Jesy Nelson was officially quitting the group after announcing an indefinite leave of absence last month. While Mixers are sympathetic to her situation and sending her love and support on social media, many are wondering, " Why did Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix?"

In a statement on Instagram, Nelson revealed she was leaving the group after nine years to focus on her mental health:

The group's official statement on Twitter, sent out by remaining members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, didn't get into specifics about Nelson's departure, focusing, instead, on assuring fans of their continued support of her decision. They also clarified that the group would continue on as a trio, and that they were excited to see Mixers on tour sometime soon.

More to come...