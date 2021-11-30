It wouldn’t be reality television without a designated villain, and during Season 3 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, realtor Davina Potratz was just that. Between getting in disagreements with her boss to literally making her co-workers cry, the outspoken agent clearly wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers on the show. That’s why it was such a shock when she decided to quit the brokerage in between Seasons 3 and 4 of the show. If you’re wondering why Davina Potratz left The Oppenheim Group, you might be surprised to learn it wasn’t ~necessarily~ because of her *ahem* workplace drama.

Quick recap: Potratz has been on Selling Sunset since Season 1 premiered in March 2019, but at first, she was pretty much just more involved in actually, you know, selling houses. While she had a few drama-worthy moments throughout the first and second seasons, it wasn’t until Season 3 that she got a major villain edit. Not only did she question the reasons behind her co-star Chrishell Stause's divorce from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley, but she also disagreed with the company’s founder, Jason Oppenheim, about a life-changing property she was trying to sell.

This, of course, is where that infamous $75 million listing comes in. Basically, Potratz secured the property to sell but Jason disagreed about the listing price, saying it was way too expensive and his company would lose money trying to move the property. Naturally, Potratz wanted to at least try to sell it because her commission would be over $1.3 million.

Netflix

The two went back and forth about the property for much of the season, but according to Zillow, Jason was probably right about the house’s value. The site estimates the house is worth close to $28 million which is a pretty huge discrepancy in price. While that seemed like a major issue, according to Potratz, the disagreement over the house — which still hasn’t sold and is currently listed by The Oppenheim Group, FYI — wasn’t the reason she left the brokerage.

On Oct. 7, 2020, People reported Potratz was leaving The Oppenheim Group to join a rival real estate firm in Beverly Hills called Douglas Elliman. The new role was focused on development, which was in line with her background as a broker. She told People “it was a purely business decision” to switch firms.

Fans of Selling Sunset know Season 4 of the series, which hit Netflix on Nov. 24, showed Potratz returning to The Oppenheim Group after finishing her project with Douglas Elliman. Considering filming for Season 4 took place largely between May and July 2021 — with Potratz rejoining the Oppenheim Group at the end of June — she wasn’t really gone for too long. Still, watching her rejoin the group definitely made for some interesting television.

With Season 5 already greenlit, this probably isn’t the last viewers have seen of Potratz-related drama. Who knows? Maybe next season someone will finally be able to move that house. Until then, watch Selling Sunset Season 4 and daydream about what it would be like to have the types of properties these people are selling on the reg.