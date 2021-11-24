Grab your stilettos, because Selling Sunset Season 4 has officially entered the group chat. Netflix’s popular reality show full of high fashion, lots of drama, and even a few house sales dropped on Nov. 28, and the newest season definitely doesn’t disappoint. But it’s been a minute since Season 3 was released, so quite a bit has happened since you last saw the Oppenheim Group’s realtors. Here’s a recap of everything that’s transpired between Season 3 and Season 4 of Selling Sunset, so you can jump right back into the drama without missing a beat.

Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019 with Season 2 dropping in May 2020. By then, the show was already such a hit that on the same day Season 2 came out, it was renewed for a *third* season. And even though Selling Sunset Season 3 was released on Aug. 7, 2020, filming for the season actually wrapped in Oct. 2019 — which means it’s been close to two years since everything you saw during Season 3 actually transpired.

From babies to boyfriends-turned-fiancés to plenty of off-screen drama, here’s an overview of what went down after Season 3 ended:

Christine Got Pregnant

Netflix

Season 3 ended with Christine Quinn’s gothic fairytale wedding to tech entrepreneur Christian Richard. Then, on March 3, 2021, Quinn posted on Instagram announcing the couple was expecting their first child together. Heading into Season 4, Christine was already well into her pregnancy. Considering she gave birth to the couple’s son, Christian (named after his dad, of course), on May 15 and the Season 4 finale filmed in July 2021, most of the season shows Quinn as a new mom, which is *chef’s kiss* television.

Heather Got Engaged

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Viewers remember Season 3 showed Heather Rae Young getting involved with Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa — and things clearly got pretty serious when she met his kids and started hinting at wanting a ring while wedding dress shopping for Quinn. Luckily for Young, those wishes turned to reality before Season 4 started filming. The day after the couple’s one-year anniversary, El Moussa proposed; Season 4 showed Heather sporting a stunning engagement ring, which means El Moussa is kinda-sorta part of the Selling Sunset fam now. The couple tied the knot in October 2021, but since Season 4 filming wrapped earlier that summer, the wedding probably won’t be a plot point until Season 5.

Davina Left The Oppenheim Group

Netflix

After Davina Potratz, failed to sell a $75 million dollar house and had some major disagreements with the Oppenheim Group’s founder Jason Oppenheim in Season 3, she decided to leave the brokerage back in October 2020. Potraz told People “it was a purely business decision” to leave Oppenheim and join the development division at a real estate agency in Beverly Hills called Douglas Elliman.

Chrishell’s Mother Passed Away

ERIC MCCANDLESS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Season 3 ended on an extremely difficult note for Chrishell Stause when her divorce to This is Us star Justin Hartley was made public. The finale showed Stause attending Quinn’s wedding and getting into a fight with Davina, who kept asking her questions about the divorce. Since the couple’s split in November 2019, Stause dealt with another loss as well: her mother. Stause’s mother passed away from lung cancer in July 2020, which is the same disease that took her father’s life in April 2019. One thing Stause mentioned in Season 4 that helped her with the grief was competing in Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. Stause was eliminated during Week 8 after her cha cha relay with partner Gleb Savchenko.

Christine & Heather Had Media Drama

Netflix

Since Season 3 of Selling Sunset showed Young supporting Quinn through wedding dress shopping and co-star drama, it might be kind of surprising to see the pair is no longer close in Season 4. In between filming of the two seasons, Young and El Moussa developed some major beef with Quinn. Basically, Quinn reportedly compared the couple to The Hills’ Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag during a Page Six interview on July 30, 2020. Since then, the drama seemed to keep piling on to the point that Quinn was the only Oppenheim Group member not invited to the couple’s Oct. 23, 2021, wedding (which, like I said, will probs be a big plot point next season).

With Season 5 already greenlit, it looks like there will be plenty more drama ahead for fans of real estate and friendship takedowns. Until then, watch Selling Sunset Season 4 streaming now on Netflix to get your fill of luxury homes and frenemies.