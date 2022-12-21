This New Emily In Paris Character Shakes Things Up In A Major Way

Warning: Major spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3 follow. Since arriving in Paris from Chicago, Emily Cooper has had a running will-they-or-won’t-they situation with her neighbor-turned-lover-turned-friend, Gabriel. It seemed they might actually have a shot together for a while, but Gabriel had a complication: his girlfriend and Emily’s friend, Camille. The series previously hinted that Emily might find a place in both their beds, but by the beginning of Season 3, it seemed Gabriel and Camille were committed, solidified by them moving in together, while Emily chose to be with Alfie. Then Sofia (Melia Kreiling) showed up and Emily In Paris may never be the same.

Unlike Emily, who is heteronormatively “ringarde,” Camille's sexuality has been a point of interest for fans since the show’s first season, when she and Emily accidentally kissed. However, Camille’s enitre romantic life leading up to Season 3 has been centered on Gabriel... until she met and secretly started an affair with a Greek artist named Sofia. By mid-Season 3, Camille and Sofia were jaunting about Europe, while Gabriel seemed blissfully unaware of his planned wife-to-be’s infidelity.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

So, who is this Greek goddess who swept Camille off her feet? Not much is known about the character yet, but the actor who plays her, Melia Kreiling, is no stranger to TV. The Swiss-born actor is half-Greek and went to school in Athens before studying dance in the U.K. The first TV gig that gained her fame was as Bianca in The Borgias, which aired in the U.S. on Showtime. From there, she had a role in the original 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy as Bereet, Peter Quill’s disaster date, followed by a central role as Daliyah Al-Yazbek in Season 2 of the FX series Tyrant. Kreiling also held leading TV roles in CBS’ Salvation, Fox’s Filthy Rich, and Prime Video’s Mammals.

Even though Camille broke Sofia’s heart when she announced she would marry Gabriel, Kreiling may not be done with Emily in Paris yet. Things finally came to a head at the altar as Camille and Gabriel were about to say their “I dos.” Camille declared she couldn’t, told Gabriel he belonged with Emily, and raced from the room. Emily, shell-shocked, was dumped by Alfie immediately. But when she found Gabriel outside, he explained the rush to get hitched: Camille was pregnant.

Now that’s a plot twist, one with tons of loose ends. Did Sofia know Camille was pregnant? Did she know that’s why Camille felt like she had to marry Gabriel? Will Camille find Sofia and beg her to come back? Fans need answers.

Emily in Paris Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is expected in 2023.