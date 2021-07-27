Looks Like Connor Follows His Bachelorette "Men Tell All" Mystery Kisser On IG

Season 17 of The Bachelorette was full of twists and turns and steamy makeouts, but oddly enough, one of the most unexpected kisses happened during the July 26 special and not the actual competition. Connor Brennan, who dressed up as a cat for his limo entrance, managed to lay a smooch on an audience member, and fans are all kinds of confused. So uh, who kissed Conner B. on “Men Tell All”? Her name is Tara and yup, it seems like there could be more to their story...

ICYMI, Connor, who was eliminated during Week 6, actually had a pretty great stint on the show. After stepping out of the limo in a cat costume on Night 1 (because the lead, Katie Thurston loves cats, not because it’s his usual style), the couple shared the first kiss of the season which was... interesting.

One thing viewers noticed over and over was how *intensely* Connor kissed Katie. No, he didn’t keep his eyes open like former Bachelor Matt James, but it was still a lot. So much, that while Connor was in the hot seat on “Men Tell All,” he told hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe he was afraid he was a bad kisser. He was so concerned, in fact, even asked some exes to weigh in.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While they all said he wasn’t bad, in order to get to the bottom of the “is Conner a good kisser” mystery, a “random” woman in the audience made out with him. After sharing a very intimate kiss, she said he was an “11” kisser on a scale from 1-10. While yes, she was probably a plant, and no, she might not be telling the whole truth about his skills, viewers need to know more about this mystery smoocher.

According to pretty much everyone on Twitter, the mystery woman is Tara Kelly, a musician from California. Considering how she shared two big kisses with Connor, and he asked her for her number on camera, Bachelor Nation wants to know what their deal is. After peeking at their Instas, they follow each other which is something.

And before you say “but he goes to Paradise,” considering how the spin-off series premieres on August 16, production has likely already wrapped. Which means Connor might leave the show without a relationship and if that’s the case, maybe there’s something brewing between him and Tara? Only time will tell, but I have a feeling Conor’s going to be in the spotlight for at least a little while longer.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.