Soo, Sophie Turner Was Seen Kissing A Member Of British Royalty

Sophie Turner is reclaiming her throne after her split from Joe Jonas. Less than two months after confirming her divorce, Turner was spotted kissing a new man during a romantic outing in Paris. Her ex may have been music royalty, but Turner’s new supposed fling is actual British royalty. Here’s all the tea on Turner’s dating life now that she’s in her single-girl era.

Turner was seen kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson outside of a railway station in Paris on Oct. 28, according to a photo published by The Sun. The outlet also reported that it appeared the two had ridden the Eurostar from London together, and then parted ways in separate chauffeured cars after their kiss. An onlooker described the romantic moment to the publication: “He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.” The source also recalled how the pair was “chatting and laughing a lot.”

The duo reportedly reunited later that night at the Rugby World Cup Final, where Turner took the spotlight to unveil the 2023 trophy.

Pearson has been hailed by The Sun as one of Britain’s “most eligible bachelors” this year after his split from Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The princess is King Charles’ goddaughter, and had been dating Pearson since 2020 before their breakup in September.

His dating history isn’t his only connection to royalty. He is the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, next in line to inherit his family’s seat of power in Sussex.

It’s unclear just how serious things are between Turner and Pearson, especially since they are both fresh off of breakups with long-term partners. Pearson’s breakup with Princess Maria-Olympia happened around the same time Turner revealed she was splitting from Jonas, her husband of four years.

She and Jonas have two daughters together, Willa and Delphine, whom they are co-parenting amid the divorce. Although, the exes have had some legal contention over custody recently, given that Jonas is currently on a world tour while Turner is filming her new crime drama Joan in Spain. On Sept. 25, they reportedly reached an agreement that keeps the children in New York for the time being.