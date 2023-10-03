Here's When You Can Stream New Episodes Of Loki Season 2

Disney+ is scaring up tons of creepy new contest for spooky season. Along with adding the new star-studded Haunted Mansion for all your pre-Halloween movie nights, the streamer is also debuting a new Goosebumps adaptation this month. And the most twist highlight of all is the return of Loki, with Season 2 promising even more mind-bending madness that the first one.

The second season of Loki premieres on Thursday, Oct. 5, picking up on the timeline-altering cliffhanger that Season 1 left off on. Much like how the first season was a crucial element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse saga, Season 2 will be a requisite watch for any MCU fan who wants to keep up with Phase Five. The new season will introduce Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, a quirky TVA agent, and Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, an actor who portrays the dangerous Marvel villain Zaniac on TV.

Disney fans can also stream Haunted Mansion this month if they missed the horror comedy when it premiered in theaters back in July. The movie, which adapts the iconic Disneyland attraction of the same name, boasts a star-studded cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKieth Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Tiffany Haddish.

The final notable October release is Disney+’s new adaptation of Goosebumps, in which five teenagers are faced with supernatural forces that book lovers know all too well.

Oct. 1

Toy Story Funday Football

Air Bud

Air Bud: Golden Receiver

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Oct. 2

Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats

Oct. 3

Ahsoka, Episode 8

Dancing with the Star (Season 32, Episode 2)

Oct. 4

Haunted Mansion

Hailey’s On It! (5 episodes)

Kiff (1 episode)

SuperKitties (3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (4 episodes)

Haunted Mansion: Enter If You Dare

Haunted Mansion: Swinging Wake

Disney

Oct. 5

Loki (Season 2, Episode 1)

Oct. 6

Mrs. Doubtfire

Flicka

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Retro Mickey Mouse cartoons:

Camping Out (1934)

Chips Ahoy (1956)

Fiddling Around (1930)

Inferior Decorator (1948)

Old MacDonald Duck (1941)

When the Cat’s Away (1929)

Wynken, Blynken, and Nod (1938)

Oct. 10

Dancing with the Star (Season 32, Episode 3)

Oct. 11

4EVER

The Simpsons (Season 34)

Ancient Aliens (Season 18)

Forged in Fire (Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 9)

Storage Wars (Season 2)

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (7 episodes)

Broken Karaoke (3 episodes)

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 5)

Criss Angel Mindfreak (Season 5)

My Ghost Story (Seasons 2 and 3)

Oct. 12

Loki (Season 2, Episode 2)

Oct. 13

Goosebumps (5 episodes)

Betty and Coretta

Grumpy Cat: The Worst Christmas Ever

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

Wrapped Up in Christmas

Disney+

Oct. 16

Once Upon a Studio

Oct. 17

Dancing with the Star (Season 32, Episode 4)

Oct. 18

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (10 episodes)

Oct. 19

Loki (Season 2, Episode 3)

Oct. 20

Werewolf By Night in Color

Goosebumps (Episode 6)

Oct. 24

Dancing with the Star (Season 32, Episode 5)

Oct. 25

Big City Greens (Season 4)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (8 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (7 episodes)

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari

Oct. 26

Loki (Season 2, Episode 4)

Oct. 27

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Goosebumps (Episode 7)

Explorer: Lake of Fire

Oct. 31

Dancing with the Star (Season 32, Episode 6)

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.