Foolish mortals are welcome to not only visit Disney’s Haunted Mansion, but they can stay in it as well. Fans can take a short drive away from Disneyland to Fullerton, California to stay at an Airbnb inspired by Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Get ready to meet your Ghost Host, because this four-bedroom interactive stay will make you feel like you’re in an actual Disney attraction.

While there’s no shortage of pop culture-inspired Airbnbs (these Harry Potter and Mickey Mouse stays are definite favorites), this Haunted Mansion-esque Airbnb is so popular that a few Disney influencers have already booked their trips. Elite Daily spoke with Disney digital creator Francis Dominic (@francisdominiic), who spilled all the tea on what it was actually like staying at this Haunted Mansion-themed rental, and the experience did not disappoint. Dominic said with all the hidden surprises and details in the house, “it really felt that you were living in the Haunted Mansion.”

Each of the four bedrooms are themed to a different Haunted Mansion character, meaning you could end up sleeping in the Master Gracey room, the Madame Leota room, the Hatbox Ghost room, or the Raven room, which is inspired by the raven who appears throughout the Disney attraction. In order to get to your room, though, you’ll first have to stroll through the the creepy hall of doors with the iconic Haunted Mansion wallpaper.

Inside the Master Gracey room, you’ll find an elegant California king-sized bed big enough for you and your boo. Meanwhile, the Madame Leota room features a crystal ball with the spirit herself surrounded by candles and floating musical instruments. The Raven room has a red-eyed raven keeping eye on you as you sleep, and the Hatbox Ghost room has a beautifully decorated queen-sized bed.

While the bedrooms are impressively decorated, it’s the game chamber inspired by the stretching room that Dominic says is the coolest room in the house. It not only looks like the famed chamber with “no windows and no doors” from the Haunted Mansion, but there are speakers throughout that’ll play the actual soundtrack from the ride. Plus, Dominic says it doubles as a seance, as well as a game and movie room. So, while you’re enjoying your breakfast or playing with the ouija board to “call in the spirits, wherever they're at,” you can listen to the Ghost Host go through his whole spiel. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of eerie photo opps. As a Disney influencer with over 91k followers on Instagram, Dominic recommends the “outside wall going into the stretching room” as one of the most Insta-worthy spots in the house. You know what that means: Bring your camera.

Over in the main lounge, you’ll find tons of “ghostly illusions” that mimic the ride, like flicking lights, glowing busts, changing portraits, and mirrors with disappearing hitchhiking ghosts. If you’re a fan of the Haunted Mansion film starring Eddie Murphy, there are even real estate flyers for a fun little Easter egg.

The ghoulish delights continue outside the “mansion,” too. The rental has a super fun private backyard that boasts a two-hole putting green and a cornhole game painted like the dueling portraits you’ll find in the real Haunted Mansion’s ballroom. You can also relax in the hot tub or enjoy a meal outside at the outdoor dining table. Don’t forget that the Airbnb is less than seven miles away from Disneyland, so it’s the perfect place to stay if you’re going to visit the actual Haunted Mansion attraction as well.

If you’re thinking about booking a stay, reservations are open now. The Airbnb sleeps up to eight people at about $545 per night, so you’ll want to bring your happy haunt crew with you. Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages travelers to delay any trips until you’re fully vaccinated, and continue to adhere to any local COVID-19 restrictions while you’re there. By staying at the Haunted Mansion Airbnb, you never know what ghoulish delights you’ll find.

