You can't have Disney without Mickey Mouse. He's the one who started it all, and therefore, as a dedicated Disney fan, you love anything that's Mickey-related. That's why you're totally on board to stay at any of these Mickey Mouse-themed Airbnbs.

Part of the fun of going on a weekend getaway or vacation is choosing a place to stay. Since Airbnb has many different options out there, you can find a place that will add an extra bit of Disney magic to your stay. So, why not pick a place that's decked out from floor to ceiling in Mickey decor?

Especially if you have plans to visit a Disney park this year, these six Mickey-themed Airbnbs can be great choices for you. Located in places like Kissimmee, Anaheim, and Paris, you'll be close to three of the Disney parks — Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Although, if you're going with a themed Airbnb, you'll also want to spend some time enjoying it. With things like Mickey appliances to Mickey pillows, you and your friends can have fun spotting all the hidden Mickey's around your rental. All you need to do now is pick the perfect weekend to go, and gather up your crew for an adventure that's as fun as your favorite Disney movie.

1. This Space In Kissimmee, FL Has The Sweetest Mickey Pillows Airbnb This one-bedroom layout in Kissimmee is perfect for a weekend getaway with your bestie or bae. The Mickey theme is consistent throughout the entire place with cute Mickey bedding and vibrant red walls. Not only is the decor adorable, but according to the listing, you'll be two minutes away from Disney, so you can spend your days going to the parks.

2. This Condo In Kissimmee, FL Has Mickey Walls That Are Selfie-Ready Airbnb This one-bedroom condo in Kissimmee also keeps it consistent with the Mickey decor. There's even a very cute black and white Mickey wall in the living room that can be used as a backdrop for selfies. Snap a pic in your park #OOTD before heading off to the Magic Kingdom.

3. This Pad In Kissimmee, FL Has Adorable Mickey Kitchen Appliances Airbnb Not only does this pad in Kissimmee have Mickey decor, but it also has Mickey Mouse kitchen appliances. That way, you can make your very own Mickey waffles before heading to the Magic Kingdom for a long day of riding Space Mountain and Splash Mountain.

4. This Townhouse In Kissimmee, FL Has A Cozy Mickey Bedroom Airbnb This townhouse in Kissimmee comes with an adorably decorated Mickey bedroom. It actually has four bedrooms to choose from and can sleep up to 10 people. That means you can bring your entire crew with you on a Disney World adventure. There's also a private pool, so you can cool off and take a swim on a hot Florida day.

5. This Home In Anaheim Is All About Mickey And Minnie Airbnb Every bedroom in this three-bedroom home in Anaheim is Mickey-themed, so it'll be easy for you and your friends to decide who gets what room. According to the listing, this home is also conveniently one mile away from Disneyland. Needless to say, you'll be waking up with Mickey bedding, and in just about no time, taking a selfie with the the big man himself on Main Street, U.S.A.