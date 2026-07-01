Disney+ is making it easy to avoid the sweltering heat this July. The streamer is adding a ton of beloved movies, buzzy scripted series, and irresistible reality shows to its library all month long. So, whether you’re embracing the summery vibes by rewatching Mamma Mia! or you’re counting down the days to autumn by camping out in Forks with the Twilight saga, there’s something on Disney+ for everyone this July.

In terms of new Disney+ originals, standout titles include the return of the critically acclaimed animated series X-Men ‘97 for its second season, as well as the premiere of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, fifth movie in Disney’s Descendants franchise. Plus, Project Runway is strutting back into style with Season 22, and the new spinoff Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is also debuting.

There’s even more to get excited about if you have the Disney+ and Hulu bundle. Although Season 2 of Adults won’t air until the end of August, the show is releasing a special prequel episode all about how Paul Baker joined the friend group on July 31.

Check out Disney+’s full July slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

July 1

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (Episodes 1-3)

Bend It Like Beckham*

Mamma Mia!*

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!*

Titanic*

Twilight*

Twilight: New Moon*

Twilight: Eclipse*

Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 1*

Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2*

The Wolf of Wall Street*

Summit Entertainment

July 3

Bodies Bodies Bodies*

Everything Everywhere All at Once*

Lady Bird*

Moonlight*

July 5

SharkFest (various special premieres)

July 8

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (Episode 4)

July 10

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 1)

July 14

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Episode 1)

July 15

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (Episode 5)

July 17

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 2)

July 21

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Episode 2)

July 22

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (Episode 6)

July 24

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 3)

July 28

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Episode 3)

ABC

July 29

X-Men ‘97 Season 2 (Episode 7)

July 31

Project Runway Season 22 (Episode 4)

Adults (special prequel episode)*

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