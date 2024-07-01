Descendants 4 Is Finally Coming To Disney+ After 5 Years

The world of Disney fairytales is about to expand once more with Descendants: The Rise of Red. The upcoming fantasy adventure will be the first new addition to the Descendants franchise in five years, and will bring to life even more iconic cartoon characters, as well as welcome Brandy back to reprise her role as Cinderella from the beloved 1997 live-action Cinderella. And that’s only one of the exciting movies and shows arriving on Disney+ this month.

You’ll be able to stream Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney+ on July 12. As with the past three Descendants movies, the story centers on the troubled children of Disney legends. This time, it’s Red, the teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming, who have to work together to prevent catastrophe.

The season finale of Star Wars’ latest project will also fly onto Disney+ this month. New episodes of The Acolyte drop each Tuesday, leading up to the highly anticipated finale on July 16.

And if you have the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, there’s even more to look forward to. With the deal, you can also keep up with the new season of The Bachelorette and stream fan-fave movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and Step Brothers. Check out the whole July lineup below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

July 1

Bohemian Rhapsody*

Ford v Ferrari*

Step Brothers*

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Baby Sharks in the City

Shark Attack 360 Season 1 (8 episodes)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Shark vs. Ross Edgley

Sharks Gone Viral

Supersized Sharks

July 2

The Acolyte (Episode 6)

July 7

Bluey Minisodes (7 episodes)

July 9

The Bachelorette Season 21 (Episode 1)*

The Acolyte (Episode 7)

July 11

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer*

July 12

Fast Charlie*

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)

July 15

The Bachelorette Season 21 (Episode 2)*

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Season 2 (all episodes)*

Angels in the Outfield

July 16

The Acolyte (Episode 8)

July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 (all episodes)*

America’s Funniest Home Videos Seasons 27-29 (66 episodes)

Pupstruction Season 1 (4 episodes)

July 18

How I Caught My Killer Season 2 (all episodes)*

July 19

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation

July 21

NFL Flag Football Championship

July 23

The Bachelorette Season 21 (Episode 3)*

Dress My Tour Season 2 (all episodes)*

July 24

Firebuds Season 2 (13 episodes)

July 25

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix Season 1 (all episodes)*

July 29

Futurama Season 12 (Episode 1)*

July 30

The Bachelorette Season 21 (Episode 4)*

July 31

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 (5 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie Season 1 (6 episodes)

