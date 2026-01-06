Kristen Stewart Is "Committed" To Directing A Twilight Remake

Kristen Stewart is ready to sink her teeth into her most iconic film franchise once again. She has a few conditions, though. The actor and director has recently confirmed that she’d “love” to remake the Twilight movies, but in a new role this time.

Now that Stewart is officially a full-fledged Hollywood director after the release of her 2025 movie The Chronology of Water, she was asked if she’d ever consider reimagining the Twilight saga with her own movie remakes. Stewart was initially skeptical that she could recapture the magic of the late 2000s and early 2010s movies.

“I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” Stewart told Entertainment Tonight, “but they were so themselves and weird and kind of squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, before they blew up.”

However, she later came around to the idea if a Stewart-directed remake got the right finances and fandom attention. “I know; imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support,” Stewart said. “I would love to readapt — yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it, I’m committed.”

Stewart certainly has a sense of the culture. Twilight has had a massive renaissance in recent years, thanks to Gen Z discovering the vampire romance after all five movies were added to Netflix during the pandemic. And nearly a decade and a half after the saga ended, new projects are cropping up within the Twilight world. Netflix picked up an animated adaptation of Midnight Sun — the book chronicling Edward’s point of view — in 2024. And last year, Taylor Lautner announced he’ll be starring in a satirical series in which he became a werewolf hunter after starring in Twilight.

With Twilight mania back at a peak, Stewart could be the perfect person to usher in a new age of sparkly vampires and overprotective werewolves.