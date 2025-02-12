Taylor Lautner Is Starring In A Werewolf Hunter Show

Jacob Black is back... kind of. Taylor Lautner is starring in a new show, Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. The actor is playing himself in the scripted series, which will follow his adventures as he joins a society of werewolf hunters. (Yes, really.) Lautner is also executive producing the project.

“Just when I thought I was out…they pull me back in,” Lautner posted on Instagram on Feb. 12, sharing the announcement from a Variety article. He also teased the project the day earlier, “Big announcement tomorrow 12pst. Something that’s been in the works for the last year.”

Other Twilight stars celebrated Lautner’s latest project. Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in the movies, commented on the post, “Congrats man!” Mackenzie Foy, the actor who played Renesmee Cullen, also weighed in, “This is amazing!!”

Lautner’s wife, Tay Lautner, also shared the announcement on her Instagram. “My love, where to even begin. Words cannot express the excitement I have for you. Watching you along this journey of growth and healing these past seven years has truly been such a gift. You’ve put in the work and the fruits of your labor are being rewarded,” she congratulated her husband. “I know I speak for a lot of people here, but I can’t WAIT to watch you on screen again. You are so talented (not biased lol) and I can’t wait for you to share your gifts with the world once more. This show has such a deep meaning and the parallels to your life are truly remarkable. Can’t wait to watch you kick some werewolf butt!”

She added a funny hashtag for good measure, too: “#teamedward4life.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the outlet, Lautner’s new show is all about embracing the paranormal... even though it doesn’t dive into the world of vampires. The show’s logline reads:

After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized — but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life — Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night — Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question — what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?

The show is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, per Variety. Daisy Gardner is the creator and showrunner. She’s also worked as a writer on projects like 30 Rock, Californication, and South Park.