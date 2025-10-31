Here’s to never growing up! FX’s Adults is officially returning for a second season, which is amazing news for fans of the show who had begun to worry it had been quietly canceled. Although it took several months for this renewal to be announced, the confirmation finally arrived on Oct. 30.

The pickup came five months after Adults premiered on FX. Given the long wait without any Season 2 news, some fans of the series began to assume the show may be canceled. Things became especially dire when Overcompensating — the similar Gen Z comedy that premiered around the same time as Adults — got greenlit for a second season in September. But despite the concerns, FX came through with the Season 2 confirmation at long last.

The first season of the show introduced viewers to five twenty-somethings who all live together in one Qeens home: Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele).

As they all experienced professional and romantic ups and downs, the first season ended with a shocking cliffhanger that promised to serious shake up the dynamic of the friend group.

Season 2 Will Explore A Surprise Marriage

FX

The final moments of Season 1 revealed that Paul Baker married Anton as a last-ditch effort to maintain his U.S. citizenship and avoid deportation. While the rest of the group — including Paul Baker’s girlfriend Issa — assumed this was simply a bureaucratic move, Paul Baker and Anton’s passionate kiss after the ceremony seemed to indicate real feelings.

Expect More Buzzy Guest Stars

Adults Season 1 boasted some impressive celebrity cameos. Charlie Cox recurred throughout the season as Billie’s problematic paramour, and Julia Fox made a memorable appearance playing a version of herself. Although Season 2 has yet to unveil any new cast members, it’s a good bet that familiar faces will be popping up.

You’ll Be Able To Stream The New Episodes Soon

Season 2 will drop on Hulu sometime in 2026. So far, it has not been announced if the new season will also air on FX, like the first season did.