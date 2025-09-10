It’s time for another semester at Yates University. Despite a worryingly long wait, Prime Video finally picked up Overcompensating for a second season about four months after Season 1 premiered. Now, fans can rest assured that they will get resolution to those massive cliffhangers in the first season’s finale, and Benito Skinner has also teased some new directions the second season may go.

Overcompensating fans had been growing increasingly concerned about the future of the college comedy, since it wasn’t immediately renewed after its first season aired on May 15. Although Amazon MGM Studios TV boss Vernon Sanders told Variety that a Season 2 writers room was being put together in July, he stopped short of actually announcing if the show was going to get picked up. Thankfully, the scary wait came to an end on Sept. 10, when the official renewal was confirmed.

To celebrate, creator and star Skinner shared a costume-filled video from the show’s set in which the cast lip-synced to Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty.”

So, what shenanigans will Benny, Carmen, and the rest of the Yates kids get up to in the new season? Here’s everything fans should know so far.

There Might Be A Spring Break Episode

As Season1 of Overcompensating premiered, Skinner talked with Elite Daily about his ideas for what was then a potential second season. “We need to do Spring Break,” Skinner said at the time. He also mused about his character going blonde, and wanting to introduce Carmen’s parents.

The Whole Main Cast Is Expected To Return

Given that Skinner shared pics with pretty much every main cast member to celebrate the Season 2 renewal (and the fact that he’s IRL friends with most of them), there probably isn’t going to be any major departures in Season 2.

It’ll Hopefully Arrive In 2026

Since it sounds like the writers room got a bit of an early start, fans can hope that it won’t be too long of a wait for the next batch of episodes. A release window hasn’t been revealed yet, but if the turnaroud is relatively quick, it could drop on Prime Video before the end of 2026.