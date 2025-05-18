Spoiler alert: This post discusses the season finale of Overcompensating.

You probably looked for the “Next episode” button after the final scene of Overcompensating, only to come to the crushing realization that the eighth episode was indeed the last one (so far). The cliffhanger ending begs for resolution, as all of the show’s main characters stand in stunned silence after the inevitable bombshell is dropped. In the wake of the nuclear outing, Benito Skinner tells Elite Daily why that ending was always the plan, and Mary Beth Barone teases how Grace will react.

The tension between Benny (Skinner), Grace (Barone), Carmen (Wally Baram), and Miles (Rish Shah) finally reached an eruption point in the last scene of Overcompensating. After Grace dumps her boyfriend Peter (Adam DiMarco), she confronts Carmen for secretly hooking up with him. That leads Carmen to seek solace in the caring outsider Miles (who also happens to be Benny’s crush). When Benny catches his bestie Carmen kissing Miles, the two unleash on one another.

“You f*ck everybody’s boyfriend,” Benny unloads, and Carmen hits back before she can even stop the words from coming out: “And you want to f*ck everybody’s boyfriend!”

As Carmen outs her closeted friend, Grace and Miles walk into the room.

Prime Video

“That was always the ending,” Skinner says. “Those two lines shared by Benny and Carmen were going to always be there. The only question was who else would hear it and what was going to happen afterwards.”

Barone clarifies that while it’s still “unclear what Miles heard,” she’s optimistic that this moment of awkwardness will finally lead to some real bonding between Grace and her brother.

“I would hope that because that wall is taken down that’s between them, they can start to understand each other more,” Barone says. “She can understand why he feeds into his parents’ approval so much, and maybe stop blaming him for that, because he has been holding in this huge piece of his identity.”

Although Prime Video has yet to renew Overcompensating for a second season, Barone would like to see some scene where Grace and Benny “really connect and start to empathize with each other” in the future: “I think having a gay brother can really change a person.”