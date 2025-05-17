Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the first season of Overcompensating.

The very last moment of Overcompensating’s debut season is a huge cliffhanger. After spending his whole first semester at college trying to hide his sexuality, Benny gets outed by the one person he entrusted with his secret. The finale ends right after that, without showing the aftermath. So, there’s got to be a Season 2 coming, right? Although the series has yet to be officially renewed, creator and star Benito Skinner is brimming with ideas for what’s coming next.

“I’m ready. I would start today. I’m chomping at the bit,” Skinner tells Elite Daily. As someone who’s incredibly well-versed in viral gay trends, Skinner already knows what Benny’s gotta do in the midst of his latest crisis. “Benny has to go blonde,” he says, referencing the trend of gay men bleaching their hair being interpreted as a cry for help.

His sunshine-y new locks will also be the perfect fit for a very specific college holiday that Skinner wants to feature in Season 2. “We need to do Spring Break,” he says. Given that Charli XCX is the music producer for the show (with several of her own songs on Season 1’s soundtrack), I suggest her Brat cut “Spring Breakers” would be perfect for the next season.

“Oh God, yes! I’ll text her,” Skinner replies, calling out a couple more big pop songs he wants on next season’s soundtrack: “Work” by Iggy Azalea and “Clarity” by Zedd.

Prime Video

As one last tease, Skinner also brought up two characters who weren’t in the first season who he wants to introduce in Season 2. “We haven't met Carmen's parents yet, and it's time,” he says, speaking about his co-lead Wally Baram’s character.

Given that his own character’s parents are played by superstars Kyle MacLachlan and Connie Britton, there’s a good chance a couple more very recognizable faces could join the next season to portray Carmen’s distant mother and father.