Emma Stone's 2 Best Rom-Coms Are Coming To Disney+ In February

Everyone knows February is for lovers, and Disney+ is making it easy to snuggle up with a date for the perfect romantic movie night. In addition to it buzzy original series, the streamer is adding a massive amount of beloved rom-coms to its library just in time for Valentine’s Day. And it’s especially swoon-worthy if you have the app’s Hulu bundle, which will give you access to practically every romantic comedy you can think of, including two of Emma Stone’s best ones.

With the Hulu bundle, Disney+ subscribers can access to over 50 popular movies on the first of February. In fitting with the lovey-dovey time of year, a majority of the new additions are romances, such as dramatic classics like Titanic and The Notebook. And if you’re looking for a laugh with your love story, there’s plenty of iconic rom-coms to choose from, like: You’ve Got Mail, There’s Something About Mary, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and 27 Dresses.

And you can’t miss the more recent classics starring your fave girlies, like Miley Cyrus’ The Last Song or Lindsay Lohan’s Just My Luck. Two of the biggest standouts are Emma Stone’s greatest contributions to the rom-com genre: Easy A and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Warner Bros.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ this February below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Feb. 1

Are We There Yet?*

The Art of Self-Defense*

Bend It Like Beckham*

Billy Madison*

Crazy, Stupid, Love*

Date Movie*

Easy A*

First Daughter*

Gnomeo & Juliet*

The Grand Budapest Hotel*

Hope Floats*

Isle Of Dogs*

Jack And Jill*

Just Married*

Just My Luck*

Kill Bill: Volume 1*

Kill Bill: Volume 2*

Land of the Lost*

The Last Song*

Life or Something Like It*

Man on Fire*

Mona Lisa Smile*

Monster In-Law*

Mr. & Mrs. Smith*

The Mummy*

My Big Fat Greek Wedding*

My Name Is Khan*

My Super Ex-Girlfriend*

Nightride*

No Strings Attached*

Nomadland*

The Notebook*

Say Anything*

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel*

Sleeping With The Enemy*

The Switch*

Taken*

Taken 3*

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

Thank You For Smoking*

There’s Something About Mary*

Titanic*

Total Recall*

Touch Of Pink*

Truth*

27 Dresses*

Ultraviolet*

Wendy*

What Happens In Vegas*

What’s Love Got To Do With It*

When A Man Loves A Woman*

When In Rome*

Romeo + Juliet*

Win Win*

You Again*

You’ve Got Mail*

Warner Bros.

Feb. 5

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Episodes 3-5)

Kindergarten: The Musical (5 episodes)

My Best Friend’s An Animal (6 episodes)

Feb. 6

The Kardashians Season 6 (Episode 1)*

Feb. 7

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 (10 episodes)

Feb. 10

Cheerleader Generation (10 episodes)

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

Feb. 12

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Episodes 6-8)

The Simpsons – The Past and the Furious

Harlem Ice

Pupstruction Season 2 (6 episodes)

Feb. 13

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Feb. 14

The Fault In Our Stars*

Feb. 17

Adam Eats the 80s (10 episodes)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Feb. 19

Win or Lose (Episodes 1 & 2)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Episodes 9 & 10)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 (5 episodes)

Disney+

Feb. 21

Theme Song Takeover Season 3 (6 episodes)

Feb. 22

Fur Babies (4 episodes)

Feb. 24

Find My Country House (10 episodes)

Kim of Queens (12 episodes)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (6 episodes)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes (10 episodes)

Feb. 26

Win or Lose (new episodes)

Feb. 28

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (12 episodes)

Chibi Tiny Tales Season 6 (5 episodes)

