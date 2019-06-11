Want to talk about a couple that fans have stayed through sickness and in health, through strange album cycles and touching Californian odes, through compelling films and ones that were trash? Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are truly it. They're an artistic, edgy, well-meaning, and philanthropic couple who got together through their creative work, and have been trying to hold on and create something beautiful ever since. These two may have gotten married in December 2018, but Miley Cyrus' 10th anniversary Instagram Story about Liam Hemsworth reminds us: Cyrus and Hemsworth (as well as their fans) been on this ride for a very long time.

On June 11, Cyrus took to Instagram to post a picture of her and Hemsworth fromThe Last Song. (For those of you who aren't Nicholas Sparks stans, The Last Song is a 2010 romantic drama where Cyrus and Hemsworth play star-crossed lovers who fall in love against the backdrop of summer and a beach town. It's based on a 2009 book of the same name.) The Last Song is not Oscar bait, but it's a safe bet for a nostalgic movie night with your girls and a bottle of rosé. The movie's summery vibe is iconic.

Cyrus shared the pic with the caption "Started diggin' you in 2009. Sh*t got deep. Happy anniversary." and topped it off with a wedding ring emoji. She posted something similar for her 10th anniversary on Twitter.